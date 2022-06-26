Skip to main content

Top-Ten Prospect On Michigan Visit: 'The Best Experience'

The highly-rated 2024 cornerback prospect was complimentary of Michigan following his official visit, calling it one of the best experiences he's had during his recruitment.

Though things look a bit slow in terms of commitments for the Wolverines in the 2023 class, Harbaugh and Co. remain active on the recruiting trail - hosting a number of highly rated recruits throughout the week. 

Among those visiting Ann Arbor is 2024 4-star cornerback, Omillio Agard. The 6-0, 170-pound prospect out of St. Joseph's Prep (PA.) is currently ranked as the No. 6 overall corner in the class of '24 by 247 Sports. 

While there's still plenty of time left in Agard's recruitment, the fact that Michigan made such a big impression on the young talent is definitely a good thing. As it currently stands, Agard holds offers from several top Power Five programs - including Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, and of course Michigan. 

