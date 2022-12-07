TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes Had A Lot To Say About Jim Harbaugh Ahead Of Matchup

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes briefly spoke with the media after TCU’s selection into the College Football Playoff and gave his early thoughts on facing Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl.

“You know honestly, I haven’t had a chance to look at much of Michigan, so far," he said. "I watched them a little bit last night. I was on kid duty, quite frankly. The little bit I saw they looked like a very physical football team. I think certainly at the end of the game they were very physically imposing last night against Purdue. I saw the quarterback make a ton of plays, improvise outside the pocket. I was really impressed with the things that he can do, what kind of athlete he was, how accurate he was, moving outside of the pocket. They just look like a very, very good football team.

"Defensively, they’re what you would expect — big up front, physical. I saw the corner No. 2 [Will Johnson] have a couple of interceptions, really looked like he was a very productive player last night. So it was a big win for Michigan last night against a good Purdue team. They look like a very talented football team. As I said, we haven’t had a chance to dive in yet and look at them, but just on the outside looking in, they look like a heck of a team.”

Michigan plays like Jim Harbaugh played. As a hard-working, fierce competitor, Harbaugh was always tough-nosed, physical and a bit of a killer. He wanted it as much as anyone on the field and you can see that in Harbaugh's teams, especially this Michigan group in 2022.

"I think [physicality] is the one trademark of Jim Harbaugh teams, certainly Stanford and I would assume Michigan as well," Dykes said. "You know they’re going to be tough, physical, hard-nosed football teams. I think that’s Jim’s mentality and I think that’s why he’s been so successful. His teams always play hard, they are going to be well-coached, they are going to play physical, and they are going to be competitive and play tough. And those are all key ingredients to having a good football team. You know I don’t know Jim all that well, but I've been around him on a number of occasions and I look forward to getting to know him through the process and I have a lot of respect for him as a coach and what he has done at Michigan.”

As of right now, Michigan is favored by 8.5 points per FanDuel, and most people expect the Wolverines to advance to the national title game. At 13-0, the Wolverines are going to enter the game very confident and Harbaugh's approach is a major reason why.