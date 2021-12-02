Brady And Harbaugh Discuss Win Over Ohio State, What It Means To Michigan

Tom Brady and Jim Harbaugh got together to discuss the 2021 season, the win over Ohio State and what it means to play football at the University of Michigan.

If you're a Michigan Football fan, chances are pretty good that you're also a Tom Brady and Jim Harbaugh fan.

When it comes to Brady, what's not to love? He's easily established himself as the greatest NFL player of all time and it's going to be a very long time before anyone dethrones the current king. Here's how Brady's career accomplishments stack up so far:

Career records (regular season and playoffs combined)

Most games won by a quarterback: 264

Most games played by a quarterback: 346

Most games started by a quarterback: 344

Most games played by a skill position player: 346

Most games started by a skill position player: 344

Most combined passing yards: 91,653

Most combined touchdown passes: 664

Most game-winning drives: 61

Most fourth-quarter comebacks: 49

Most NFL Championships by player: 7

Most Championships in Pro Football History by player: 7

Put simply, Tom Brady knows football.

When it comes to Harbaugh, his current approval rating may very well be as high as it's ever been - even higher than when he arrived back in 2015. Following a convincing 42-27 win over the Buckeyes last Saturday, the maize and blue faithful are riding the wave all the way to Indy for a shot at the Big Ten title and a trip to the College Football Playoff.

It's a reality that nobody saw coming heading into the 2021 season. Even the most optimistic fans and analysts had the Wolverines anywhere between 7-10 wins, with the vast majority believing that Harbaugh would move to 0-6 all-time against the Buckeyes. Instead, the Wolverines have rallied from a brutal 2020 season that saw them finish with a lousy 2-4 record on the season, including home losses to both Michigan State and Penn State.

Brady and Harbaugh spend time discussing the 2021 season (so far), the win over Ohio State and what led to such a stunning turnaround. It's a must-listen for Michigan Football fans!