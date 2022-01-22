Skip to main content

Another Veteran Wolverine Announces Return

He was a very big piece of Michigan's success in 2021, both literally and figuratively.

Michigan fans received a big piece of good news on Friday night, as junior offensive lineman Trevor Keegan announced he would be returning for his senior year. 

Here's a closer look at some of Keegan's accomplishments during his time at the University of Michigan, via MGoBlue.com.

At Michigan
• All-Big Ten selection (honorable mention, coaches and media)
• Academic All-Big Ten (2020)
• One-time letterman (2020)
• Has appeared in 19 games in his career (four, special teams only) along the offensive line with 12 career starts at left guard

Junior Season (2021)
• Honorable mention All-Big Ten by the coaches and media
• Started at left guard against Western Michigan (Sept. 4), Washington (Sept.11), Northern Illinois (Sept. 18), Rutgers (Sept. 25), Indiana (Nov. 6), Ohio State (Nov. 27), at Wisconsin (Oct. 2), at Nebraska (Oct. 9), at Penn State (Nov. 13)
• Played snaps at left guard at Michigan State (Oct. 30) after missing the previous game due to injury
• Played snaps at left guard at Maryland (Nov. 20)
• Started at left guard against Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game (Dec. 4)
• Started at left guard against Georgia in the Capital One Orange Bowl/CFP Semifinal (Dec. 31)

