Everything Warde Manuel, Jim Harbaugh Said About A Contract Extension, Future Of The Program

There's a bigger issue in our country right now than Jim Harbaugh's contract, and I'm sensitive to that, but the large majority of more than 100 people on today's zoom call with Warde Manuel and Jim Harbaugh didn't really want to talk about the pandemic or the canceled Ohio State game. What's done is done there. Everyone is much more interested in Harbaugh's future and the direction of the program.

The duo was asked some pretty tough and direct questions and, in the approach we've all grown used to, they ducked and dodged every single one of them. Some of what they said made a lot of sense and some did not. The media wants to know what's going to happen, but prospective student athletes in the 2021 class need to know what's going to happen. It sounds like we'll all be waiting a while per today's meeting.