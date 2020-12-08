FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Everything Warde Manuel, Jim Harbaugh Said About A Contract Extension, Future Of The Program

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuela and head football coach Jim Harbaugh (kind of) fielded some tough questions about the direction of the program.
Author:
Publish date:

There's a bigger issue in our country right now than Jim Harbaugh's contract, and I'm sensitive to that, but the large majority of more than 100 people on today's zoom call with Warde Manuel and Jim Harbaugh didn't really want to talk about the pandemic or the canceled Ohio State game. What's done is done there. Everyone is much more interested in Harbaugh's future and the direction of the program.

The duo was asked some pretty tough and direct questions and, in the approach we've all grown used to, they ducked and dodged every single one of them. Some of what they said made a lot of sense and some did not. The media wants to know what's going to happen, but prospective student athletes in the 2021 class need to know what's going to happen. It sounds like we'll all be waiting a while per today's meeting. 

warde manuel jim harbaugh
Football

Everything Warde Manuel, Jim Harbaugh Said About A Contract Extension, Future Of The Program

college football playoff
Football

‘The Game’ Is Canceled, Now College Football Must Make A Decision

jim harbaugh
Football

BREAKING: Ohio State Game Officially Cancelled

ohio state buckeyes
Football

Ohio State Still Taking This Weekend's Game Very Seriously

jim harbaugh
Football

The Key Metric That Could Save Jim Harbaugh’s Job

juwan howard
Basketball

People Know That Juwan Howard Has Already Created A Special Culture At Michigan

michigan ohio state-6227
Football

Outlook For The Michigan/Ohio State Game

juwan howard
Basketball

Juwan Howard Weighs In On Michigan/N.C. State Game Postponement

jim harbaugh
Football

The Latest On The Jim Harbaugh Situation