JUST IN: Michigan And Washington To Clash Under The Lights

Michigan and Washington will meet in week two under the lights at the Big House.

The University of Michigan made it official on Tuesday, announcing that Michigan and Washington will take the national spotlight in week two with a primetime matchup in the Big House. You can read the official release below.

"May 18, 2021

Washington and Michigan Game Set for Nationally-Televised Primetime Broadcast on ABC

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – ESPN and the Big Ten Conference announced today (Tuesday, May 18) that the Washington at Michigan football game scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, will be broadcast nationally by ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET. This will be the 13th all-time meeting between the Wolverines and Huskies and the fifth match-up played at Michigan Stadium.

The two programs were scheduled to play at Washington last season but that game was rescheduled due the COVID-19 pandemic that altered Big Ten and Pac-12 schedules.

U-M sports a 7-5 record against Washington. Michigan holds a 3-1 advantage in the previous four games contested at the Big House, while holding a 2-2 record at Washington and a 2-2 mark in Rose Bowl match-ups.

The Wolverines defeated the Huskies in 1953 (50-0), 1969 (45-7) and 2002 (31-29) at the Big House while losing a 20-11 contest in 1980. In the last meeting at Michigan Stadium, the 2002 opener, Michigan claimed victory as kicker Phil Brabbs converted a 44-yard field goal as time expired.

The Wolverines have compiled a 50-26-1 record against teams that currently compete in the Pacific-12 Conference. This will be the first time that Michigan will face a Pac-12 team since playing Colorado in 2016 at Michigan Stadium."