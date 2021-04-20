Michigan Expecting Big Commitment Announcement Today

Will Johnson, Michigan's top commit in the 2022 recruiting class, gave Michigan faithful something to talk about last night with a tweet that included one single sentence: "Big news coming tomorrow."

Of course, fans began to speculate as to what exactly the news could be. Though Johnson wasn't dishing on the exact details of the news to come, he did share that it was good news, that it was a commitment and that the announcement would be coming at 6 PM the following day (today).

With that, we list the three most likely candidates to announce their commitment to Michigan later today.

Dillon Tatum, ATH - West Bloomfield (Mich.)

Tatum, a two-way player out of West Bloomfield (Mich.), is by far the most likely candidate for an announcement today. Not only would Michigan provide the opportunity for Tatum to play with former high school teammates like Donovan Edwards, it would also give him the opportunity to once again play for his former head coach - Ron Bellamy. After spending 11 years as the head football coach at West Bloomfield High School, Bellamy returned to his alma mater to join Jim Harbaugh's staff as an assistant coach. It's hard to imagine any football program in the country being able to compete with what Michigan can offer Tatum at this point.

Myles Pollard, CB - Brentwood (Tenn.)

The 6-2, 185 pound cornerback out of Ravenwood High School currently has six programs he's considering along with Michigan - Oklahoma, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia Tech and Washington. By all accounts, Pollard feels good about the Wolverines and where the program is headed. Not only does Pollard like the addition of cornerbacks coach Maurice Linguist, he'd also have the luxury of playing with former teammate (and Michigan freshman linebacker) Junior Colson.

Tyler Morris, WR - Bolingbrook (Ill.)

Morris is one of the top overall prospects in the state of Illinois and it seems as though Michigan is currently in the drivers seat for his recruitment. A big reason to feel confident about Morris to Michigan is the fact that his former teammate, JJ McCarthy, is currently on campus and expected to win the starting job in the near future. Though Morris currently has 24 official offers, the talented wideout has narrowed his focus to five programs: Michigan, Missouri, Northwestern, Notre Dame and Penn State. It remains to be seen whether or not Morris actually pulls the trigger today and makes the announcement, but it's hard to imagine him landing anywhere other than Ann Arbor by the time it's all said and done.