Will Johnson Is Looking Around, Hunter Dickinson Declares For The NBA, Golfing With Famous Wolverines

Michigan fans are pretty sick of bad news but they got a little bit more over the last few days.
Author:
Publish date:

Michigan fans can't handle anymore bad news, but they got two doses of it over the last few days with news of cornerback commit Will Johnson planning an official visit to USC and freshman phenom big man Hunter Dickinson announcing that he has entered the NBA Draft. Johnson is still committed to the Wolverines, and Dickinson could still return to the basketball team, but as a Michigan fan you'd much rather these things not happen in the first place. We also discuss which Wolverine we'd want to hang out with in a social setting.

