Michigan National Guard Event: First Off The Bus Team

Sometimes certain players stand out even on a team full of standouts.

There's more to football than height, weight, speed and strength, but a lot of times, the guys who have the rarest combination of those traits, shine on the field. At a place like Michigan, the roster is littered with impressive looking athletes, but sometimes some prospects stand out even among their fellow Wolverines. We got a chance to see these guys up close and personal during the Michigan Army National Guard event on Saturday, and the following five players made the "First Off The Bus Team" ahead of the 2022 season.

1. Junior Colson

junior colson

As a true sophomore, there might not be a more impressive looking prospect on Michigan's roster. The second-year backer looks bulkier than his listed 225 pounds and at 6-2, he's put together from head to toe. As you can see in the pic above, he's definitely got a linebacker's neck and in year two, the head on top of it should be filled with knowledge and information that will allow him to break out in a major way.

junior colson hand

Colson with a small cast on his right hand/thumb.

 Colson is dealing with some sort of injury on what appears to be his right thumb as evidenced by a small, slightly faded cast. Hopefully, the size and condition of the cast means it will come off soon as the players gear up for fall camp. Colson is going to be instrumental in a Michigan defense that needs to replace highly productive players like Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo and Josh Ross. Throw in the fact that Jesse Minter is in year one as Michigan's defensive coordinator and Colson's importance goes up another notch. 

2. Mazi Smith

InShot_20220716_103218230

Now a senior, Smith has shaped his body in a way that should allow him to play a ton of snaps this fall. He's ready to be a leader, and, for the same reasons listed above when referencing Colson, he needs to be. He's been on the field a lot for Michigan already and will probably set career highs in snaps in 2022. Now listed at 326 pounds, Smith's arms barely fit into what was likely at least a 2X National Guard shirt.

3. Mike Morris

mike morris
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Also entering his senior season, Morris is an imposing figure at 6-6, 280 pounds. At one point during the day's festivities, he attempted to squeeze into the cockpit of a helicopter. It was quite difficult for the big fella, which was made even more difficult by his hair, which actually got caught in some cords. Eventually he made it into the seat, but after watching him struggle to get in there after 5-10, 185-pound Mike Sainristil did so with ease, it really put into perspective just how large Morris is. 

mike morris sainristil

4. Zak Zinter

zak zinter

Once described as the best overall player on the team by former offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, Zinter looks like he's just buying his time before he plays in the NFL for about 15 years. Now entering his junior season, Zinter has been playing significant snaps since he was a true freshman. Listed at 6-6, 320 pounds, Zinter is obviously a heavy dude, but he's got great proportions and a very athletic lower build, which allows him to do everything a guard needs to do in a run-heavy offense. He was a major part of Michigan's Joe Moore Award winning offensive line last year and should be even more important in 2022. 

5. Jaylen Harrell

jaylen harrell

It's not everyday you see a 6-4, 242-pound linebacker in a running back number, but that's exactly what Harrell is in his No. 32 jersey. He played in all 14 games last year with four starts as a true sophomore and looks poised to have a monstrous 2022 campaign. As my pick to be Michigan's sack leader during the upcoming season, I expect Harrell to play how he looks — like a beast.

Honorable Mention: Erick All

InShot_20220716_103245832

At 6-4, 245 pounds, All isn't even as big as fellow tight end Luke Schoonmaker, who is listed at 6-5, 250 pounds, but as a former oversized wide receiver, No. 83 looks fantastic as he prepares for his senior year. I'd be willing to bet he's heavier than his listed weight, and now that the physical has completely caught up with the aggressive mentality that's always been there, All could break out in 2022 as a pass catcher and blocker. Even on a bum ankle we saw the athleticism and speed against Penn State last year, so folks should be very optimistic about the 2022 version of Erick All.

