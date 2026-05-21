Michigan Football Lands Three Players on College Football Top 100

On Thursday morning, Clark Brooks of On3 released his top 100 college football players for the upcoming 2026 season. The article was in honor of college football being 100 days from kickoff.

It is extremely early to be making predictions, but Brooks had three Wolverines in his top 100.

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Full list: https://t.co/ASSc9wTp5c pic.twitter.com/3QHuxkALYq — On3 (@On3) May 21, 2026

Here is who made the cut from the Maize and Blue.

John Henry Daley (No. 55) - EDGE

After losing some valuable pieces up front to the NFL draft, the Wolverines brought in Henry Daley through the transfer portal to help fill the void.

Sep 6, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Cal Poly Mustangs quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (7) avoids a tackle by Utah Utes defensive end John Henry Daley (90) during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Alpine, Ariz. native came to Ann Arbor from Utah, where he previously played under new head coach Kyle Whittingham. He was an All-American a season ago and will be the primary replacement for Derrick Moore.

With three years of college experience, Henry Daley will have All-American potential yet again and is a near lock to be a high draft pick in next year’s NFL draft.

Jordan Marshall (No. 37) - RB

We saw the potential of Jordan Marshall after Justice Haynes suffered a season-ending injury in 2025. Without a doubt, Marshall was the best ‘backup’ running back in the Big Ten and maybe the country.

Michigan running back Jordan Marshall (23) runs against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wolverines rushing attack didn’t lose a step when Marshall filled in for Haynes. He had four straight games with at least 110 rushing yards and accumulated seven touchdowns during that span.

If Michigan didn’t use a running back by committee with the amount of talent they typically have, he would be higher on this list.

Jyaire Hill (No. 24) - CB

One of the most experienced players in the secondary, Hill has been in Ann Arbor for the past three seasons. He has played in 29 games and started in 22 of those.

Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) and Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) are separated in the first half of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Jyaire Hill is one of the steadiest corners in the country,” Brooks said. “A standout in zone, the 6-foot-2 Wolverine consistently uses his length to disrupt routes and hear his name called over the PA system. Each of the last two years he’s logged at least a 76 PFF coverage grade, 12 stops, and seven defended passes. And he’s coming off an effort where he beat national averages in Clamp Rate (24.5 percent), yards/target (4.8), and yards/coverage snap (0.6).”

Expect Hill to have the best season of his career in his final season of college football. The Wolverines will need Hill if they want a chance to win the conference, especially when facing players like Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State), who came in at No.1 on the list.