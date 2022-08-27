Michigan Football NIL, Jim Harbaugh, Quarterback Battle, Season Opener, Wolverines In 2022

As NIL continues to evolve and ramp up, Michigan finds itself struggling to keep up with some of the more aggressive programs across the country. Juwan Howard himself has questioned what's going on in Ann Arbor as he and coaches like Jim Harbaugh try to compete on the recruiting trail against schools doing NIL in a much bigger way.

We also talk about the quarterback battle again as we approach Michigan's season opener. It's starting to feel like Cade McNamara's job almost exclusively, which brings up a lot of interesting talking points. All that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.