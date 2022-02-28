Skip to main content

For McCarthy, Hutchinson's Businesslike Approach Made The Biggest Impact

Hutchinson's commitment to greatness made a big impression on the players around him, including true freshman quarterback JJ McCarthy.

Following a brutal year in 2020 that led to a season-ending injury and a 2-4 record, Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson had a big decision to make: return to Michigan or declare for the NFL. Without a win over Ohio State or a Big Ten Championship to his name, Hutchinson ultimately decided to return to Ann Arbor for his senior year - setting the stage for one of U-M's most successful seasons in program history. 

Though Hutchinson was one of the most dominant players on the field each Saturday, it was his work ethic behind the scenes that made the biggest impression on freshman quarterback, JJ McCarthy. 

Reflecting on the upperclassmen that has made the biggest impact on his young career so far, McCarthy didn't hesitate - it was Hutchinson.

"For me it was probably just observing Hutch and watching him conduct his business every single day the way he did," said McCarthy. "That was just super inspiring to see. The kids definitely blessed with some amazing genetics, but it's 'up here' for me is the reason why he's going to be the No. 1 or No. 2 overall pick. The guy - everything he did was just to a 'T', for a reason. There was always an intention behind every move, every play and every practice. Just observing him was huge for me."

