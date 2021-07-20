Michigan QB Issues Statement On NIL

The freshman quarterback released a statement on Sunday evening, reaffirming his commitment to excellence both on and off the football field.

It's safe to say that the vast majority of Michigan Football fans believe that JJ McCarthy represents the future of the program.

McCarthy, the third-highest Michigan quarterback recruit of all-time, remained steadfast in his commitment to Michigan for two years before finally arriving on campus as part of the 2021 recruiting class. Now that he's officially on campus, many fans are counting down the days until his number is called.

The scouting report on McCarthy is enough for many within the Michigan fan base to view him as a first-year starter. While McCarthy is listed as a pro-style quarterback, he has the ability to escape the pocket and is deadly accurate on the run. However, true freshman will also enter a quarterback room that already contains juniors Cade McNamara and Alan Bowman, along with sophomore Dan Villari. The room may be crowded, but the Wolverines were never quite able to nail down a QB1 during the 2020 season - meaning McCarthy will certainly have a legitimate shot to make his case during spring and fall camp.

Beyond his physical abilities on the field, McCarthy possesses the type of leadership qualities you certainly want in your starting quarterback. For proof, look no further than the following statement he released on Sunday evening.