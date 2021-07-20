Michigan QB Issues Statement On NIL
It's safe to say that the vast majority of Michigan Football fans believe that JJ McCarthy represents the future of the program.
McCarthy, the third-highest Michigan quarterback recruit of all-time, remained steadfast in his commitment to Michigan for two years before finally arriving on campus as part of the 2021 recruiting class. Now that he's officially on campus, many fans are counting down the days until his number is called.
The scouting report on McCarthy is enough for many within the Michigan fan base to view him as a first-year starter. While McCarthy is listed as a pro-style quarterback, he has the ability to escape the pocket and is deadly accurate on the run. However, true freshman will also enter a quarterback room that already contains juniors Cade McNamara and Alan Bowman, along with sophomore Dan Villari. The room may be crowded, but the Wolverines were never quite able to nail down a QB1 during the 2020 season - meaning McCarthy will certainly have a legitimate shot to make his case during spring and fall camp.
Beyond his physical abilities on the field, McCarthy possesses the type of leadership qualities you certainly want in your starting quarterback. For proof, look no further than the following statement he released on Sunday evening.
"I am excited about the opportunities NIL will afford me and my fellow college athletes. While it is a new era for college athletes, I cam to Michigan to play football and earn a degree from one of the best Universities in the world.
Anyone that knows me, and my family, knows how important it is to make an impact on future generations and to help make this world a better place for them. I now have an even bigger opportunity to do that.
I will promise to donate a percentage of everything I earn through NIL to non-profit organizations such as C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor and Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago in my quest to impact the lives of future generations.
My Commitment:
-Focus on my development on the field and in the classroom
-Focus on supporting my teammates.
-Do everything I can to win a Big 10 Championship for Michigan.
-Do everything I can to win a National Championship for Michigan.
-Use my platform to make a difference in the lives of kids in my communities, in Chicago and now in Ann Arbor."