Five-Star Target Reacts To JJ McCarthy's Play

Michigan is basically not recruiting the quarterback position in 2023 since missing on Detroit Martin Luther King five-star signal caller Dante Moore. The local product is committed to Oregon, but he is apparently at least still watching the Wolverines on the field.

Moore obviously knows both McCarthy and Donovan Edwards, who he references in the tweet, and might want to give Michigan another look should the offense look so prolific all year long.

Obviously Hawaii is really bad, but we've all seen what McCarthy can do as a thrower and a runner. He's got elite arm strength, near-elite speed, is a gamer and has command of the offense and his teammates. Moore has seen it too.