Skip to main content

Five-Star Target Reacts To JJ McCarthy's Play

Michigan could get back into the mix with several offensive recruits if the offense looks like it has tonight.

Michigan is basically not recruiting the quarterback position in 2023 since missing on Detroit Martin Luther King five-star signal caller Dante Moore. The local product is committed to Oregon, but he is apparently at least still watching the Wolverines on the field.

Moore obviously knows both McCarthy and Donovan Edwards, who he references in the tweet, and might want to give Michigan another look should the offense look so prolific all year long. 

Obviously Hawaii is really bad, but we've all seen what McCarthy can do as a thrower and a runner. He's got elite arm strength, near-elite speed, is a gamer and has command of the offense and his teammates. Moore has seen it too.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

JJ McCarthy
Football

Five-Star Target Reacts To JJ McCarthy's Play

By Brandon Brown
JJ McCarthy
Football

Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. Hawaii

By Brandon Brown
jj mccarthy jim harbaugh
Football

Michigan vs. Hawaii, JJ McCarthy's First Start, Wolverines' Gameplan

By Brandon Brown
Erick All
Football

WATCH: Michigan's Erick All Reflects On Near-Death Experience

By Christopher Breiler
Jim Harbaugh, JJ McCarthy
Football

1,218 Days

By Christopher Breiler
Preview and Action
Football

Preview And Action: Michigan Might Score 100 Against Hawaii

By Brandon Brown
mike hart jj mccarthy
Football

Michigan Football Against Hawaii, Mike Hart, JJ McCarthy's 1st Start, Jim Harbaugh

By Brandon Brown
mike hart
Football

"I Don't Recruit Stars, I Recruit Good Players"

By Brandon Brown