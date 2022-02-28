U-M Trio Discuss Harbaugh's NFL Interest

While fans and media spent the better part of January on edge following Jim Harbaugh's every move, the mood inside of Schembechler Hall was quite different - at least as far as the players are concerned.

In our 40-minute exclusive interview with Andrel Anthony, JJ McCarthy and Donovan Edwards, the players open up about what that month-long experience was like.

"The way we think about it is that we can only control what we can control," said Edwards. "Coach Harbaugh going out and looking for another job or being open to it, it's like 'congratulations'. Anybody would - it's lovely and it's great that coach is in the situation to be able to look for other jobs, but we're here at Michigan. We have a workout next week, we have a workout tomorrow - so we're just going to keep working hard every single day. Regardless of if coach comes back or not, we're the ones that are going to be playing at the end of the day."

"It's great that coach is coming back," Edwards continued. "He's the one who's been bringing this momentum for the past seven years. It's great that now we've won the Big Ten Championship, we finally beat Ohio State - we have a lot of momentum. Coach has a lot of energy and a lot of positive momentum, so all we're doing is moving forward, pushing that train and continuously working hard."

For sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy, Harbaugh's decision to remain at Michigan was crucial for a football program looking to build on last year's success.

"That's huge honestly because I think he's the best head coach in the country," said McCarthy Him being on our squad is only going to bring success. There was a vision that he had for the University of Michigan and I feel like these past couple of years have finally been what he's been bringing to fruition."