JJ McCarthy Makes Big NIL News

Michigan fans far and wide are excited about rising sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy. The talented gun slinger didn't start for U-M last year but he made several splash plays and U-M fans are very anxious to see him run the offense because of it.

It seems like he's going to be the guy next year, which is why companies are interested in him and McCarthy reportedly did quite well for himself in 2021 with the new NIL rules. Now, McCarthy is officially the official quarterback of the Randy Wise Automotive Team.

Obviously any kind of NIL deal between and athlete, a car dealership and the Valiant Management Group has the potential to be quite lucrative. We may never know the exact details of the deal, but stay tuned for more information about McCarthy's newest partnership.