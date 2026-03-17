Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg Says He Turned Down $7-9 Million in NIL From SEC School

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, now-Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg had options in front of him.

The UAB transfer could have either played one final season of college basketball, or departed the college game for the NBA Draft and be selected as a second round pick at worst.

Lendeborg built a great relationship with head coach Dusty May and the Michigan basketball program in the offseason while going through the process of making that decision and chose to come to Ann Arbor, while also receiving a healthy NIL package to stay in college.

The decision turned out in Lendeborg's favor as he earned the Big Ten Player of the Year award for his play this season and has helped the Wolverines to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Now, Lendeborg will look to help lead Michigan to its first national title as a program since 1989.

This season has changed Lendeborg's life in the sense that he is now surely set to be selected in the first round of next year's NBA Draft.

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) celebrates 68-65 win over Wisconsin at the Big Ten Tournament semifinal at United Center in Chicago on Saturday, March 14, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Additionally, while NIL figures are not public, Lendeborg is estimated to be making around $2 to $3 million playing for the Wolverines this season, as his NIL value ranks 20th amongst all college athletes, according to a prior report from Fox Sports.

However, according to a report from Larry Lage of the Associated Press, Lendeborg could be even richer if he took his highest figured NIL offer.

Lendeborg says Kentucky offered him $7-$9 million

According to Lage's report, Lendeborg told the AP that the Kentucky Wildcats NIL offer to him ranged from $7 million to $9 million.

"They were pretty much going off on the route like we’ll pay him anything to get here," Lendeborg told the AP.

Lendeborg said growing up without much money, any offer was going to please him as he ulimately chose to play for May and the Wolverines, despite a potential to earn much more with the Wildcats.

"I was raised without it (money) and I went my whole life without it,” Lendeborg said to the AP. “Anything was going to make me super, super happy at the time."

Lendeborg's reason for choosing Michigan

For Lendeborg, his college basketball future was about more than just taking the highest figure offered to him.

He told the AP he was thinking about the long term when making his decision and ultimately felt May was genuine in his process with not bringing up the topic of money at all.

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) and his family pose for a photo with head coach Dusty May during senior day celebration at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"What if I mess up my career because I chased the money instead of a future? Another big reason why I went with Dusty was he didn’t talk about money at all. It was all about making me better and helping me achieve my goals," Lendeborg told the AP.

Lendeborg is averaging 14.6 points per game with seven rebounds per game and just over three assists per contest.

The Wolverines take the floor on Thursday night in the first round of the tournament against the winner of UMBC and Howard.