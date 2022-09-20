Skip to main content

Michigan Football Starts Big Ten Play With Maryland, Jim Harbaugh Talks, JJ McCarthy Start No. 3

Michigan is 3-0 and hasn't been tested, but that changes to some degree this weekend as Maryland comes to town.

Michigan has been quite dominant through three weeks albeit against vastly inferior opponents. Even though each team that came to the Big House was outmatch, the Wolverines did what they were supposed to do. Jim Harbaugh's squad is leading the country with 55.3 points scored per game and is only giving up 5.7 points per contest. To put it bluntly — Michigan is rolling.

As U-M gets ready to kick off Big Ten play, there are still some questions to answer. What's this offense going to look like when it really opens up? How will JJ McCarthy truly be utilized? There's only one ball and so many weapons...can they all eat? Is the defense really this good? Can the new faces on defense generate a consistent pass rush? What happens when the secondary is truly challenged? All of those questions are there as U-M gets ready to take on better athletes on better teams. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

jj mccarthy andrel anthony
Football

Michigan Football Starts Big Ten Play With Maryland, Jim Harbaugh Talks, JJ McCarthy Start No. 3

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20220918_014932743
Football

PFF Performance Analysis, Snap Counts, Trends: Michigan vs. UConn

By Brandon Brown
kirk ferentz jim harbaugh
Football

Kickoff Time Announced For Michigan's Game At Iowa

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20220918_015109855
Football

Michigan Offense Ranks No. 1 Nationally

By Christopher Breiler
Michigan Football, Ronnie Bell, Donovan Edwards
Football

It's Time For Michigan To Flip The Switch

By Christopher Breiler
InShot_20220917_210035486
Football

Three Up/Three Down: Blake Corum Eats In Rout Of UConn

By Brandon Brown
msu-football-mel-tucker-2021
Football

Tuck Bummin

By Christopher Breiler
blake corum uconn
Football

Michigan Football Postgame: Wolverines Roll UConn, Blake Corum Goes Off, JJ McCarthy Clicking

By Brandon Brown