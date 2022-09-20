Michigan Football Starts Big Ten Play With Maryland, Jim Harbaugh Talks, JJ McCarthy Start No. 3

Michigan has been quite dominant through three weeks albeit against vastly inferior opponents. Even though each team that came to the Big House was outmatch, the Wolverines did what they were supposed to do. Jim Harbaugh's squad is leading the country with 55.3 points scored per game and is only giving up 5.7 points per contest. To put it bluntly — Michigan is rolling.

As U-M gets ready to kick off Big Ten play, there are still some questions to answer. What's this offense going to look like when it really opens up? How will JJ McCarthy truly be utilized? There's only one ball and so many weapons...can they all eat? Is the defense really this good? Can the new faces on defense generate a consistent pass rush? What happens when the secondary is truly challenged? All of those questions are there as U-M gets ready to take on better athletes on better teams.