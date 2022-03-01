Michigan and Ohio State, JJ McCarthy's Quote, Our Interview, U-M Hoops

One little quote and people down in Columbus lose their minds. Plus, Michigan basketball is still battling for a spot in the big dance.

A quote from Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy from our exclusive sit down interview has made the rounds and it made it all the way down to Columbus. Apparently the football folks at Ohio State saw McCarthy's quote and decided to make it into a decoration at the Woody Hayes Athletic Complex. We talk about that, the interview itself and what we learned from McCarthy, Andrel Anthony and Donovan Edwards.

We also discuss Juwan Howard, Phil Martelli and the Michigan's basketball team. After wins over Iowa and Rutgers and losses to Wisconsin and Illinois, Michigan is down to three games starting on Tuesday night at home against Michigan State. After that, it's Iowa and Ohio State to close out the season. What combination of wins will put U-M into the NCAA Tournament? We'll see...