Joe Milton Is No. 4 In Heisman Odds Per FanDuel

Eric Rutter

In Week 1, Joe Milton not only met the expectations set for him the season, but he very likely exceeded those expectations with a 15-22 performance good for 225 passing yards and one touchdown.

Though Milton has been thoroughly commended for his arm talent coming into the 2020 season, it was his ability to extend plays and to rush for positive yardage that really stood out against Minnesota. The Michigan quarterback added 52 rushing yards and a score to his passing success, and it combined to form a solid overall game, one that is becoming of a successful Big Ten quarterback.

But this was only Week 1 for Milton. Perhaps his ceiling is even higher than what he's shown thus far.

FanDuel is one of the many that have jumped on the Joe Milton bandwagon after such a successful debut. In fact, FanDuel has Milton as the fourth most likely player to win the Heisman Trophy in 2020 at +3000 odds, so a $1 bet on Milton would produce a $30 payout if he were to win.

Milton Heisman

While its too early to say if Milton will stick with the front runners for the Heisman, his inclusion in the list speaks to just how strong his Week 1 performance was. To have 225 passing yards and 52 more rushing yards, Milton was able to move the ball in both phases of the game, which helped give Michigan another dimension to its offense on Saturday. 

The Wolverines have Michigan State next on the docket, a team that gave up 38 points to Rutgers this past weekend, so it would not be unusual to see Milton put up similar numbers on Saturday.

Can Milton hang with this group? Does he really have a shot at the Heisman? Let us know!

