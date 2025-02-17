Michigan Football joins elite group with recruiting and transfer portal rankings
The Michigan Wolverines have assembled one of the most impressive recruiting classes in recent memory, with their 2025 class ranked among the best in the nation. Head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff deserve significant credit for their hard work and strategic approach on the recruiting trail, securing some of the top talent in the nation.
In addition to their success in traditional recruiting, Michigan has also excelled in the transfer portal, further solidifying their roster for the future. In fact, Michigan is one of only five programs nationwide to sign both a top 10 recruiting class and a top 10 transfer portal class in the 2025 cycle. This accomplishment places them in the elite company of Oregon, LSU, Auburn, and Texas A&M, highlighting the Wolverines' ability to blend high school talent with proven transfer players to build a competitive and deep roster moving forward.
Here's a closer look at Michigan's 2025 recruiting class, ranked No. 6 nationally:
- Bryce Underwood, QB: Five-Star
- Andrew Babalola, OL: Five-Star
- Nate Marshall, EDGE: Five-Star
- Elijah Dotson, S: Four-Star
- Jayden Sanders, CB: Four-Star
- Kainoa Winston, S: Four-Star
- Ty Haywood, OL: Four-Star
- Shamari Earls, CB: Four-Star
- Andrew Marsh, WR: Four-Star
- Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, LB: Four-Star
- Avery Gach, OL: Four-Star
- Jordan Young, S: Four-Star
- Julius Holly, EDGE: Three-Star
- Chase Taylor, LB: Three-Star
- Jamar Browder, WR: Three-Star
- Kaden Strayhorn, OL: Three-Star
- Donovan Johnson, RB: Three-Star
- Eli Owens, TE: Three-Star
- Travis Moten, DL: Three-Star
- Bobby Kanka, DL: Three-Star
- Jacob Washington, WR: Three-Star
- Benny Patterson, DL: Three-Star
- Jasper Parker, RB: Three-Star
- Chase Herbstreit, QB: Three-Star
Here's a closer look at Michigan's No. 10 ranked transfer portal class:
Offense:
- Mikey Keene: QB, Fresno State
- Justice Haynes: RB, Bama
- Donaven McCulley: WR, Indiana
- Anthony Simpson: WR, UMass
- Lawrence Hatter: OL, Ferris State
- Brady Norton: OL, Cal Poly
- Trent Middleton: LS, UCLA
Defense:
- Tre Williams: DL, Clemson
- Damon Payne: DL, Bama
- Troy Bowles: LB, Georgia
- Caleb Anderson: CB, Louisiana
- TJ Metcalf: S, Arkansas
- Tevis Metcalf: CB, Arkansas
