JUST IN: Former Wolverine Enters Transfer Portal For Second Time

The former U-M defensive back first entered the portal back in April, and now it looks like he might be on the move once again.

It looks like former U-M defensive back Jordan Morant is once again hitting the transfer portal. Morant first entered the portal back in April before announcing he would be committing to Duke University. 

Morant played just seven snaps on defense last year and likely saw the writing on the wall with several talented, younger safeties already on the team and playing and a couple more on the way. RJ Moten played a ton for Michigan last year and he's in the same class as Morant. As a true freshman last year, Rod Moore also played a lot more than Morant did. Throw in talented youngsters Keon Sabb, who is already enrolled, Zeke Berry and Damani Dent, and Morant probably just wasn't going to earn playing time.

