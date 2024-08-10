Michigan football lands 2025 four-star defensive standout
Michigan recently saw wide receiver Phillip Wright de-commit from the program, but the Wolverines just made up for that loss on Saturday. Michigan is now back up to 16 commitments in the 2025 cycle after four-star cornerback Jayden Sanders pledged his commitment to the Wolverines. Sanders chose Michigan over Baylor and Oklahoma State.
Michigan was able to go down into Texas and lure the Kilgore (TX) product up to Ann Arbor. Sanders is listed at 6-foot-2, 172-pounds. According to the 247Sports' Composite, Sanders is the 318th-ranked player in the '25 cycle and the 30th-best cornerback.
Outside of Sanders' three finalists, he also had offers from programs like Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, TCU, and Texas Tech, among others. His father, Nick Sanders, played defensive back for TCU from 2005-09 where he was an All-Mountain West first-team member.
With Sanders in the fold, the Wolverines now have three defensive backs committed to them in the 2025 recruiting class. Sanders is Michigan's 10th-best recruit in the '25 cycle and should help the Wolverines' 15th-ranked recruiting class take a jump up.
247Sports' Gabe Brooks broke down Sanders' game:
Unverified size, but looks tall and wiry on the hoof. Instinctive three-phase playmaker with a strong football pedigree as the son of a former all-conference corner who played on some great TCU late 2000s teams. Three-sport athlete with experience in basketball and track and field that shows in functional athleticism on the gridiron. Elevates in the open floor with above-the-rim finishing ability. Productive in all three phases, including two special teams TDs as a junior. Field-stretching vertical shot threat at receiver. Big-framed corner on D with potential to fit a framey boundary corner role quite well, though skill set and instincts also could fit over the top at safety. Not necessarily a top-end burner but plenty fast with unorthodox gait, but does not get caught from behind. Bona fide Power Four prospect in the secondary. Owns the developmental potential to become a difference maker in college with NFL Draft upside.
Here's Michigan's entire 2025 class, ranked according to the Composite:
Four-star DL Nate Marshall - No. 46 overall
Four-star S Ivan Taylor - No. 54 overall
Four-star S Kainoa Winston - No. 91 overall
Four-star TE Andrew Olesh - No. 94 overall
Four-star QB Carter Smith - No. 160 overall
Four-star DL Jaylen Williams - No. 221 overall
Four-star OT Avery Gach - No. 251 overall
Four-star WR Jacob Washington - No. 261 overall
Four-star Edge Julius Holly - No. 297 overall
Four-star CB Jayden Sanders - No. 318 overall
Four-star RB Donovan Johnson - No. 322 overall
Four-star RB Jasper Parker - No. 332 overall
Three-star DL Bobby Kanka - No. 423 overall
Three-star TE Eli Owens - No. 453 overall
Three-star IOL Kaden Strayhorn - No. 454 overall
Three-star LB Chase Taylor - No. 651 overall
