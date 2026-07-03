Safety Mason Curtis Names One Area Where Michigan Football Will Dominate in 2026

Depth at cornerback could be a problem area this season if injuries were to occur to Michigan's top four corners, but the safety room is loaded — especially with a healthy Rod Moore.

Michigan went out and landed veteran safety Chris Bracy, who figures to slot in as a starter next to Moore. The Wolverines brought back Jordan Young after a nice freshman season, and then there is junior Mason Curtis, who might be the forgotten man of the group.

Curtis, who was Michigan's first commitment in the 2024 class, is back for his third year, and after playing 11 games a year ago, with three starts, he sees Michigan having a big season.

Appearing on Champ Media, Curtis was asked what area Michigan would dominate in this year. He believes the team will look dominant in the Big House, playing for the best fans in the land.

"Really our home games," said Curtis. "I'll say like the home atmosphere. We should have a better home atmosphere this year. Wwe got some things coming that probably hasn't happened here when it comes to stuff like that, but we should have a better atmosphere."

How Curtis adds versatility to the defensive backs room

Curtis is a unique player for Michigan. Since arriving in Ann Arbor, Curtis has played at linebacker, edge, and has found his home at safety. He was a four-star linebacker prospect, and he would've fit the bill as a big-time linebacker at Michigan with his 6'5" frame.

But at 211 pounds, Curtis is better suited in the secondary and he believes his versatility is what can impact the defense.

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"Just being able to play everywhere on the field, like being able to add length, you know, either at nickel or high safety or coming out in a box. Just being able to play different roles for defense," said Curtis.

In 2025, Curtis had 34 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one interception. As for his expectations in 2026, he wants to utilize his 6'5" frame to disrupt passes and help his team force more turnovers.

"Ball productivity and being able to disrupt passes and just be able to use my length to affect what the offense has," Curtis said.

Kyle Whittingham's personality

For most players, they had to learn all about their new coaches. As far as head coach Kyle Whittingham, Curtis says he talks a lot of football with the new head man. Whittingham is known for his workout regimen, in which he skips zero days.

Curtis says that's what he brings to the table — consistency and a hard-work ethic.

"That's really his personality. Like a hard nose, a grinder for — he's going to put in the work," Curtis said. "He's going to show the players that he's willing to put in the work too, and not just talk about it as a coach.

"And I think the whole staff, from position coaches and to weight room coaches, they're willing to push you mentally and show you like, we're willing to do it with you. You just got to push for what you want. And if your goals are set, you got to push for those goals."

You can see Curtis and the new-look Wolverines on Sept. 5 when Michigan plays Western Michigan.