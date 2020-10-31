SI.com
Michigan Suffers Worst Loss Of Harbaugh Era To MSU

Matthew Lounsberry

Whatever we all thought we knew after Week 1 of Big Ten play – it was wrong. It turns out nobody had any idea of what they were talking about.

No. 13 Michigan just suffered its worst loss of the Jim Harbaugh era – a 27-24 defeat at the hands of a Michigan State team that hired its coach just eight months ago.

Mel Tucker was handed a complete mess in East Lansing, and then had little opportunity to start cleaning up that mess due to COVID-19. He couldn’t interact with his players face-to-face for months. Practice schedules were interrupted. The season was postponed, then cancelled, then brought back.

All of those obstacles were highlighted even more last week, as the Spartans turned the ball over seven times on their way to a 38-27 loss to lowly Rutgers – a team that hadn’t won a Big Ten game in three years.

Meanwhile, Michigan travelled to Minnesota and got a “big road win over a ranked opponent” by defeating the then-No. 21 Gophers in dominant fashion, 49-24.

It was a mirage. It was fake. It was false.

As it turns out, Minnesota is not a good football team. They lost on Friday night to Maryland, who sat at the bottom of my Week 2 Big Ten Power Rankings after getting blown out 43-3 by Northwestern.

And as it turns out, Michigan isn’t a very good football team either. The Wolverines secondary – particularly cornerbacks Vincent Gray and Gemon Green – was burned extensively throughout the game. The only way they managed to cover MSU’s receivers was by grabbing and holding. They drew plenty of penalty flags for it as well.

Michigan’s offensive line, which looked excellent a week ago, got no push on Saturday against the Spartans. Quarterback Joe Milton, who looked poised and in control against the Gophers, appeared unsure at what he was seeing from the Spartans’ coverage.

Milton threw into coverage several times, and probably got away with a couple should-be interceptions. He wasn’t effective as a scrambler until the last drive of the game, when MSU was in a prevent defense. The redshirt sophomore had some good throws, using that big arm of his to stick the ball in a tight window, but there was nothing there that resembled consistency, and that’s a big problem moving forward.

But the biggest takeaway is this – Jim Harbaugh and his staff deserves all the heat they are going to get this week. Every ounce of it.

This was inexcusable. Harbaugh is in Year 6 at Michigan. He has all of his recruits in the locker room. He has his choice for defensive coordinator. He had his choice for offensive coordinator. He has consistently brought in recruiting classes ranked in the Top 15 in the country.

And you lose as a three-touchdown favorite to a guy who was brought in eight months ago and immediately had to deal with the challenges brought on by COVID-19?

That’s an utter embarrassment. There’s no other way to describe it.

Before this game, the one “accomplishment” you could point to for Harbaugh was that he had retaken control of this rivalry for Michigan. As it turns out, not so much. The Wolverines are now 3-3 in this game during his tenure.

Forget living up to the other, grander aspirations that a program like Michigan has – beating Ohio State, winning the Big Ten title, reaching the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines still can’t beat Michigan State consistently.

So, where does Michigan go from here? In all honesty, I’m not sure. There’s no silver lining or candy-coating after a loss like the one we saw today.

Inexplicable. Stunning. Unforgivable.

What are your thought's after Michigan's three-point loss to MSU? Did you see this coming? Let us know!

GLZ300
GLZ300

How can the opponent (any opponent) consistently have two, three, even four defenders around the MI ball carrier (pass, run, didn't matter), with nary a Wolverine in sight to block them? I'll tell you how; coaching.
How can both lines (offense, defense) be pushed around over and over again, all game long? = coaching.
How are plays called on 3rd and long that are not designed for more than 5 yards? Or, throw 20 - 30 yards downfield for incompletion. Coaching.
How does the defense not adapt as the game progresses? Coaching.

DoWhatsRight
DoWhatsRight

Very disappointing! It seems every year we lose a game or two we shouldn’t and there is a list of excuses. How can you lose to a less talented team while committing so many penalties? Penalties are on the coaches. The really good teams don’t hurt themselves. Don Brown’s defense does not work especially when you don’t have the talent to run it. He needs to adjust his defense to the talent he has and make the necessary adjustments during the game. He hasn’t done either and needs to go. Harbaugh has made changes to coaches in the past but seems to be too rigid. Today’s football is fast and scores a lot of points. He is slowly moving in that direction but is still behind the times. It’s too bad he was out coached again today. This is happening too much and Michigan needs to move on from Jim.

Thor6787
Thor6787

The Harbaugh era needs to come to an end immediately. I’m not speaking from an emotionally charged point of view from losing a game that should’ve been a blowout in UM’s favor. But rather a rational and factually supported point of view. Harbaugh is what he is — a mediocre coach that cannot make in-game adjustments to consistently win winnable games. He’s definitely NOT an elite coach and never will be. The same can be said for Don Brown. His defenses get torched going against good teams.
Yes, the Jim Harbaugh era must come to an end and it should be done immediately to help expedite the process of acquiring an elite coach or even one with real potential. Goodbye Jim! It’s been real and it’s been fun—but it hasn’t been real fun.

rfreedman10
rfreedman10

I unfortunately could not agree more. Worst loss of his tenure-hands down. I have stuck up for Harbaugh through the years. The OT loss to Ohio State I still believe was a horrible call. Fourth down was not converted and the game would have been over. Michigan goes to Big Ten Championship and possibly playoff. MSU recovered a botched punt for a TD as time expired. Not on Harbaugh in either situation. But looking at the bigger picture now-he gets paid so much with expectations so high. This is not a down year because of COVID. This is a team that still seems to have an identity crisis on offense. The defense today was the worst I had seen in Browns tenure. At least when Ohio State plastered us, there were all Americans all over the field for the Buckeyes. MSU just had 7 turnovers and lost to Rutgers for God sakes! Lombardi completed an average 19 yards per completion. Milton completed less than 10 yards per completion. I have run out of time and patience for sticking up for Harbaugh. Unless he runs the table from here-including the Buckeyes, I feel this should his last year

Laneme
Laneme

To hell with Michigan! Been a fan for over 40 yrs. All we ask is to win 3 games a year. The Irish, Michigan state, Ohio state. I'm throwing in the towel.

stimpsok
stimpsok

Fire Harbaugh now!!!

