UPDATE: Another Wolverine Declaring For NFL

He was extremely productive as a fifth-year senior, and now he'll take his talents to the NFL.

Fifth-year senior tight end Luke Schoonmaker saved his best season at Michigan for his last, finishing the year with 418 yards and three touchdowns on 35 receptions - good for No. 2 on the team. While the COVID season provided Schoonmaker with the opportunity to return for a sixth year, the 6-6, 250 pound talented tight end has opted to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. 

According to ESPN, multiple NFL scouts have projected Schoonmaker as a second-round pick, highlighting his ability to be a threat in multiple facets of the game.

"Coach [Jim] Harbaugh and a lot of the offensive coaches have given me the confidence that I'm ready for the next level, and I've developed into a complete tight end," Schoonmaker told ESPN. "I'm at that point where I can now begin the process for the next level. With that guidance and the guidance of others, it's that time."

Here's a look at some of Schoonmakers notable accomplishments during his time at the University of Michigan, via MGoBlue.com:

At Michigan
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (third team, coaches, honorable mention, media in 2022; honorable mention, coaches and media in 2021)
• Shared Most Improved Player (Offense) honors in 2021
• Four-year letterman (2018-19-20-21)
• Has appeared in 44 games with 20 starts, playing special teams only in six games

Fifth-year Senior (2022)
• All-Big Ten selection (third team, coaches, honorable mention, media)
• Shared Offensive Player of the Game honors for his performance against Michigan State, at Iowa
• In a start against Colorado State (Sept. 3), caught an eight-yard pass and also chipped in on special teams
• Started against Hawaii (Sept. 10) and caught a six-yard pass
• Made a career-long 31 yard reception as a tight end and special teams contributor against UConn (Sept. 17)
• Led the team during a career-day receiving; totaled 72 yards on seven catches with a touchdown against Maryland (Sept. 24)
• Again led the team in receiving, totaling 45 yards on four receptions at Iowa (Oct. 1)
• Hauled in a career-high nine catches, totaling 67 yards and a touchdown at Indiana (Oct. 8)
• Started against Penn State (Oct. 15) and played at tight end and on special teams
• Led the team with 70 yards on five catches in a start against Michigan State (Oct. 29)
• Made two receptions in a start at Rutgers (Nov. 5) and also contributed on special teams
• Started at tight end, contributed on special teams, and caught a 15-yard pop pass on a third down at Ohio State (Nov. 26)
• Caught a touchdown and two-point conversion among 56 yards against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship (Dec. 3)
• Started and made a 32-yard reception against TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl/CFP Semifinal (Dec. 31) before an injury caused him to leave the game

