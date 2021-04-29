Open For Business: SEC Athletic Director Announces Full Capacity Effective Immediately

With vaccines on the rise, the return of full stadiums is on the horizon.

Fans of LSU athletics received some great news this week from athletic director Scott Woodward when he announced that the university will allow 100% fan capacity for all of its outdoor athletic venues effective immediately. In addition to allowing full capacity, fans will also no longer be required to wear masks during outdoor events.

“We are excited about the opportunity to welcome our fans back in full force this weekend,” Athletic Director Woodward said. “This move is another positive step for us a campus and community. I want to thank our fans that have patiently waited and abided by the protocols we had in place since our return to competition in the fall. It’s going to be a great sight to see our fans pack Alex Box Stadium, Tiger Park and Bernie Moore this weekend.”

The announcement comes just days after Alabama hosted the largest gathering for an outdoor sporting event in the United States since the COVID pandemic began - welcoming just under 48,000 fans into Bryant-Denny stadium for the Crimson Tide's spring game.

In total, seven of the 14 SEC programs have announced that they intend to stadiums at full-capacity by the time the fall football season kicks off - including LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia, Kentucky, Arkansas, and Florida.

For college football fans in the state of Michigan, current COVID restrictions allow for up to 20% capacity at all outdoor venues, including Michigan Stadium and Spartan Stadium. Under current restrictions, Michigan fans could expect to fill the Big House with roughly 22,000 fans, while Spartan Stadium could expect a capacity of 15,000 fans.