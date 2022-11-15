Skip to main content

U-M's Mike Morris Provides Injury Update

After suffering an injury in the second half of last weekend's game against Nebraska, Mike Morris provided an update that sounds like good news.

Michigan fans were holding their breath in the second half of last weekend's contest against Nebraska when senior edge-rusher Mike Morris went down with an apparent leg injury. Not only is Morris a vocal leader on the nations best defense, he also leads the team in several critical statistical categories. 

Through ten weeks, Morris leads the team in TFLs (10.5) and sacks (7.5), and ranks second in the Big Ten (tied-17th nationally) in the latter category. Morris has PFF's top pass-rush productivity grade (PRP, minimum 65 pass rush snaps) in the Big Ten, No. 25 in the country. Additionally, Morris is credited with 36 combined sacks, hits, and hurries in true pass-rush sets (third-most in the conference) on 191 pass-rush snaps. 

So, what is the latest on his injury? Morris provided an update during his appearance on the Inside Michigan Football radio show.

“I’m feeling great, just a little tweak,” Morris said. “I feel like I’ll be alright. The trainers are working me hard every day. Honestly, I was getting treatment for like four hours this morning. So I’ll be fine. I’m in great hands and it’s all God’s plan.”

Although Morris didn't provide much insight into whether or not he'll be available for this weekend's final home game against Illinois, he certainly didn't give the impression that the injury is one that will keep him sidelined for too long. With senior day this weekend and a massive matchup with No. 2 Ohio State the following weekend, Michigan fans should feel confident that No. 90 will be back on the field in a matter of days (not weeks). 

We'll continue to monitor this story and provide further updates as they become available!

