Eight Wolverines Receive Combine Invite

Michigan Sends Another Impressive Group To NFL Combine

The University of Michigan continues its long tradition of producing NFL talent, with eight Wolverines receiving an invite to the 2022 NFL Draft Combine.

For the third year in a row, the University of Michigan Football program will be sending at least eight players to the NFL Draft Combine. Although head coach Jim Harbaugh has sent some impressive groups to the combine during his tenure in Ann Arbor, this year's group might just be his best.

Here are the eight Wolverines to keep your eye on during this year's NFL combine:

1. Aidan Hutchinson, DE

aidan hutchinson
  • Heisman Trophy Finalist 
  • Rotary Lombardi Award winner (2021)
  • Lott IMPACT Trophy winner (2021)
  • 2021 Woodson-Nagurski Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year
  • Big Ten Championship Game Grange-Griffin MVP (2021)
  • Has appeared in 43 career games with 30 career starts
  • Program record-holder: single-season sacks (14.0, 2021)

2. David Ojabo, LB

DSC_1467
  • All-American selection by the Associated Press (second team, 2021)
  • All-Big Ten selection (consensus first team, 2021)
  • Has appeared in 20 games during his career with eight starts
  • Program record-holder: single-season forced fumbles (five)

3. Daxton Hill, DB

daxton hill
  • Academic All-Big Ten (2020), All-Big Ten honoree (first team, coaches, second team, media, 2021), 
  • Appeared in 33 career games with 23 starts in the secondary, also contributed on special team units

4. Hassan Haskins, RB

hassan haskins

  • 2021 All-American selection by the American Football Coaches Association (second team) and the Associated Press (third team)
  • Two-time All-Big Ten honoree (consensus first team, 2021; honorable mention, coaches and media, 2019)
  • Has appeared in 37 career games, including 33 contests at running back

5. Chris Hinton, DL

chris hinton
  • Academic All-Big Ten (2020)
  • All-Big Ten (honorable mention, coaches and media, 2021)
  • Has appeared in 32 games with 19 starts

6. Vincent Gray, CB

DSC_1842

• All-Big Ten honoree (third team, media, 2021)
• Has appeared in 35 career games with 21 starts at cornerback

7. Josh Ross, LB

josh ross

• Two-time All-Big Ten honoree (third team media, 2021; honorable mention, coaches in 2018, '21 and media in 2018)
• Twice voted a Team Captain by his teammates (2020-21)
• Recipient of the 2018 Team Blue Collar Award
• Has appeared in 50 games with 24 starts at linebacker as a Wolverine
• Four-year letterman (2017-18-19-20)

8. Andrew Stueber, OL

Andrew Stueber

• All-American selection by the American Football Coaches Association (second team, 2021)
• All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches, third team, media; 2021)
• Voted an alternate captain by his teammates (2021)
• Academic All-Big Ten (2020)
• Has appeared in 34 games, contributing on special teams with 20 career starts at right tackle and two at right guard
• Made seven appearances as a reserve offensive lineman

