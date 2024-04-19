Nikhai Hill-Green Considering Return To Michigan
Nikhai Hill-Green committed to Michigan out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore and saw a little bit of action as a true freshman in 2020. In 2021, he looked like a potential future star for the maize and blue after appearing in all 14 games with six starts. He was on the field a lot and looked like a staple for the 2022 defense. Instead, he battled injuries all season long and never saw game action. Once associate head coach Biff Poggi, who coached Hill-Green at St. Frances, decided to take the head coaching job at Charlotte, Hill-Green followed him there. At Charlotte, Hill-Green was the team's second-leading tackler with 73 stops. He earned third-team All-American Athletic Conference honors and was also a team captain for the 49ers. He played in 11 games with seven starts.
Now, Hill-Green is back in the transfer portal and considering the Wolverines yet again. Along with Michigan, Hill-Green is looking at Kansas State, Michigan State, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Florida State, Colorado and Virginia.
As of right now, Arkansas is perceived as the leader in the clubhouse after Hill-Green's successful visit to Fayetteville. Hill-Green recently spoke to Fox 16 in Fayetteville to talk about his future plans after checking out the Razorbacks.
“I’m visiting a couple of SECs, maybe a couple of Big 12s, maybe some ACC schools,” Hill-Green said. “I’m not….nothing in stone yet so I don’t want to say if I’m not sure.”
Hill-Green doesn't necessarily need to visit Michigan after spending two seasons in Ann Arbor, but there are a lot of new faces around the program and on the roster compared to when he was last in a winged helmet. A new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, along with a pair of transfer linebackers expected to start in Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham, would certainly feel different for Hill-Green despite his two-year stint with the Wolverines.