Michigan's offensive coordinator knows that current offense isn't sustainable
When it comes to the Michigan offense, the difference between failure and success moving forward seems quite obvious. While the rushing attack has seemed to improve week after week, the Michigan passing attack has almost regressed from where it was in Week 1. In fact, the Wolverines have been so ineffective through the air that they ranked near the bottom in all of college football in passing yards per game.
The good news is that offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell seems to be aware that the current passing attack (or lack thereof) isn't sustainable moving forward.
Meeting with the media this week, Campbell acknowledged that the Wolverines need more explosiveness through the air.
"So obviously against USC we had a couple short drives, we had an explosive run," Campbell said. "It's hard to drive the field in college football...14, 15 plays. When you do, that's great, that's outstanding. But it's hard. The defense is going to make a play, they're going to make a call, they're going to make an adjustment. The explosiveness that we mentioned earlier in the pass game needs to show up so we get faster drives. Now, do we need to score in one minute, two minutes like these air raid teams? No, that's not what we're asking for. But it's easier in seven, eight play drives when you get explosive plays in the pass game. Just can't rely on the backbone of the run game to create those explosives. Obviously that happened against USC, we're thankful for that. But it's not a reality that's sustainable through a course of a season."
Knowing you have to get more from the passing game is one thing, but actually putting that plan into action on Saturdays is another. According to Campbell, having a more productive passing attack is really just the result of having better execution in all areas offensively.
"To help out the pass game, one, we got to execute with more precision and detail across the board," Campbell said. "Making sure we put them in good position. But then when the plays are called, we've got to go execute them as well. So there's a catch-22 there. Yeah, we have plays in the call sheet to be creative that everybody wants. But when you're not executing at a high level and moving the football, they're hard to get off the call sheet. So once you start rolling first downs, you're able to call those things. And, yeah, not having Semaj [Morgan] last week was a little bit of a detriment. You know, that's one of our most explosive players. And trying to get him involved, as you saw early against USC, that's what we were trying to do. So, yeah, we've got to help those guys. But when the plays are called, we've got to execute as well."
After making the switch from Davis Warren to Alex Orji, the Wolverines have yet to eclipse the 100-yard mark through the air in two weeks. With what could be a tricky road test against Washington this weekend, it seems highly likely that the Wolverines will need far more out of the passing attack then what we've seen so far. Will they be able to deliver? That's the million dollar question.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -