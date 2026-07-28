Kyle Whittingham's Biggest Concern Regarding Michigan Football for 2026 is Valid

Michigan has some big expectations entering 2026 and if all goes as planned, the Wolverines have a chance to exceed the public's expectations placed on the Wolverines. Obviously, Michigan needs to get more out of its quarterback, Bryce Underwood, in his second season with the program, but there is more than just Underwood.

As far as the starting 11 goes for both sides, on paper, Michigan should have one of the best starting lineups in the Big Ten on both sides of the football. But there are some concerns about what's behind those starters.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Whittingham said while he thinks his starting lineups are going to be formidable, it's the lack of depth in the secondary and the lack of reps from the linebackers that could be a little concerning.

"A little thin at some positions, but I think the top 11 players are going to be very formidable," Whittingham told Eisen. "Little thin in the secondary as far as guys that have accumulated a lot of reps and same at linebacker. We got some really good young players, but not a lot of reps acrewed in that position group either."

Who needs to emerge in the secondary?

Michigan will have one excellent starting lineup in the back half of the defense. Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry, Smith Snowden, Rod Moore, and Chris Bracy all have All-Big Ten potential. The only question with the starters is whether Moore can stay healthy for a whole season, and if he can, Moore has the potential to be a top safety in the league.

Both Jordan Young and Mason Curtis should play pivotal roles at safety, which means it's at corner that's thin.

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Rising sophomore Shamari Earls is expected to take the next step and play that CB4 role. Earls was a borderline five-star prospect and early injuries derailed his freshman campaign. After Earls, Michigan is going to rely on unproven Jo'Ziah Edmond and Jeremiah Lowe, along with freshman Jamarion Vincent.

With fall camp around the corner, Michigan needs to see a few players show they are ready for the big stage.

Who will start at linebacker?

While reps are a concern, there are actually quite a few linebackers who could see the field. Troy Bowles, Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, and Chase Taylor are the returners. Michigan also added four linebackers from the transfer portal, with Nathaniel Staehling being the key.

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It feels as if Bowles is locked into a starting role, playing the most football of the returnees. Taylor has been named a breakout star, but Owusu-Boateng may have the highest ceiling of the entire bunch.

As of now, I project Bowles and Owusu-Boateng to draw the start, with Owusu-Boateng really surprising people this season. Both Taylor and Staehling will also play key roles, and Michigan will lean on those four to make the biggest plays this season.