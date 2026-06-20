Michigan Backup Labeled as Season-Savior if Offense Stumbles

Entering his sophomore season, Bryce Underwood is locked into the starting role at Michigan in 2026. The former No. 1 rated player in the recruiting ranks didn't look impressive during the Wolverines' spring game — the only public appearance in the spring — but the coaching staff has assured media and fans that Underwood has made major strides under Jason Beck.

However, that's not going to stop national analysts from speculating. Which isn't a bad thing, meaning Michigan has some insurance policies behind the highly-touted signal caller.

Tommy Carr stole the spotlight during Michigan's spring game. The grandson of former head coach Lloyd Carr looked impressive both throwing the ball and improvising when things went wrong. But Carr isn't guaranteed to back up Underwood this season — and likely won't.

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That's because Michigan signed former Colorado State starter Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi in the transfer portal, who wasn't around this spring. And CBS Sports named him one of the top-10 backups in college football, with the caveat that he could overthrow Underwood.

"There are real questions surrounding Bryce Underwood after a dismal spring, and true freshman Tommy Carr turned heads early, but if Fowler-Nicolosi can pick up the system quickly once he arrives, he could be capable of keeping Michigan's season from crumbling if Underwood gets pulled," CBS Sports wrote.

Fowler-Nicolosi has proven production

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Fowler-Nicolosi comes to Ann Arbor with plenty of experience. He played four seasons at Colorado State, leaving midway through the 2025 season after head coach Jay Norvell was fired, preserving his redshirt.

During his four-year tenure, Fowler-Nicolosi accounted for 6,938 yards and 38 touchdowns. However, interceptions were also an issue, while playing in the Mountain West Conference. He turned the ball over 29 times through the air and coming to the Big Ten, that would be a main concern if he were to start in place of Underwood.

But if Fowler-Nicolosi starts, Michigan is likely in a world of trouble

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While Fowler-Nicolosi has starting experience — something the Wolverines have lacked the past two seasons — it wouldn't be a good thing to see him starting in 2026.

That means either Underwood suffered an injury, or he was playing that poorly that Kyle Whittingham benched him. Underwood was paid a nice sum to come play at Michigan, and the Wolverines are relying on him to take the next step in a new offense.

Jason Beck is going to allow Underwood to use his legs as a weapon this season and Michigan will spread things out to give wide receivers more freedom. The 2026 season is now or never for Underwood.