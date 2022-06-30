Skip to main content

REPORT: USC, UCLA Eyeing Move To Big Ten

According to the report on Thursday, USC and UCLA are looking to make the jump to the Big Ten Conference as early as 2024.

As the landscape of college football continues to change by the day, this latest report suggests a major shift coming to two Power Five conferences. 

On Thursday, Jon Wilner - a journalist who covers the Pac 12 conference - reported that USC and UCLA are both eyeing a move to the Big Ten Conference and that the move could come as early as 2024. Though Wilner is quick to point out that there is no official deal in place and that nothing has been finalized at the highest levels, the reality of USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten Conference shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

Last summer, Texas and Oklahoma notified the Big 12 conference that they would both be departing for the SEC conference, a deal that is expected to go into effect for the 2025 season and beyond. The move by Texas and Oklahoma led to programs like Cincinnati, Houston, BYU and UCF to leaving the American Athletic Conference for greener pastures in the Big 12. 

Along with giving the Big Ten Conference a strong presence out West, it would also bring the conference to a grand total of 16 teams - the same amount the the SEC will have once Texas and Oklahoma make the move in '25.

