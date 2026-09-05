Michigan Football Player Due for Major Game vs. Western Michigan as History Repeats Itself

We've made it — it's gameday. The Michigan Wolverines will take on Western Michigan for the eighth time ever. The Wolverines are 7-0 against Western Michigan and Kyle Whittingham will look to make a statement against the Broncos in his debut with Michigan.

The Wolverines will take on WMU on Saturday in hopes of getting everything rolling for next week. A home matchup against Oklahoma looms after the Sooners trounced UTEP on Friday night.

And if history repeats itself, Michigan should be able to handle Western Michigan with ease, despite the Broncos having a very good rushing attack, and at least one Wolverine should have a breakout game to start the season.

Since 2001, in every game the two teams have played, save for 2011, at least one Michigan player had a really big game.

Who could it be this year?

Big games against Western Michigan

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Since 2001, only one QB has had a big game, at least in my opinion, which was Jon Navarre in 2001. But there has been a good mix of RBs and WRs who have produced against the Broncos.

2001: QB Jon Navarre: 240 passing yards and 2 TDs

2001: RB/FB: BJ Askew 115 rushing yards and 2 TDs

2002: RB Chris Perry: 118 rushing yards

2002: WR Braylon Edwards: 93 receiving yads and 2 TDs

2009: WR Junior Hemingway: 103 receiving yards and 2 TDs

2018: RB Karan Higdon: 156 rushing yards and 1 TD

2021: RB Blake Corum: 111 rushing yards and 1 TD

Who will it be in 2026?

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With Michigan having a daunting schedule this season, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Wolverines get their backups in the game as soon as they can once the game is out of reach. In an ideal world, Kyle Whittingham would like to see Tommy Carr and others enter the game in the fourth quarter, allowing Bryce Underwood and Co. to play three quarters of football.

And if that happens, it means the game is well out of reach and the offense has put up points. The most logical answer for having a big night is running back Jordan Marshall. Jason Beck wants to run the football and he has proven that he does it well, having the No. 2 rushing offense in each of the last two seasons.

But, I'm going to pick Underwood. There has been so much hype surrounding Underwood under the new coaching staff that it's hard not to buy it. Plus, Michigan plays Oklahoma this week and a key is getting him into a solid rhythm for that contest.

Look for Underwood to pass for 250-plus yards and a pair of touchdowns, while adding 70 yards on the ground with his feet.

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