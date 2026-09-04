Staff Predictions: No. 16 Michigan Wolverines Look to Take Down Western Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines take the field on Saturday night for their first game under head coach Kyle Whittingham. The maize and blue will run out onto the field to face in-state Western Michigan.

WMU was one of the better teams in the MAC a season ago, and the Broncos return QB Broc Lowry, along with RB Jalen Buckley. The Broncos' rushing attack is their bread and butter and that's what Michigan's defense will have to look to stop.

Offensively, WMU had one of the better defenses in the nation last season, playing in the MAC. The Wolverines have new OC Jason Beck running the show, and fans can expect some tempo, along with a bruising rushing attack.

Here's how our staff sees the game playing out.

Trent Knoop

Michigan enters the game with two new coordinators, but with a lot of returning talent. It's going to be interesting to see how both sides gel together under new leadership. By all accounts, Michigan has looked quite good in fall camp, but we will see how things look in a game setting.

I expect Western Michigan to score early, testing the Wolverines' defense. But as time moves on, Michigan's defense will become too suffocating, and WMU will have to throw the football in order to win.

Expect Michigan's run game to look impressive under Beck, and Bryce Underwood makes strides from a season ago.

Final score: Michigan 38, Western Michigan 10

Justice Steiner

Week one games are always hard to predict, considering we haven’t seen either team take the field. This year is especially hard for the Maize and Blue with a brand new coaching staff at the helm. Hosting the reigning MAC Champions from a season ago, Michigan will come out with the win, but this isn’t a cakewalk opponent.

The Broncos were picked to win the MAC again and return the conference Player of the Year in QB Broc Lowry. Early on, it may stay close, but I think Michigan gets things rolling in the second half.

Final score: Michigan 41, Western Michigan 13

Lucas Reimink

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Western Michigan Broncos will travel to Ann Arbor coming off a really good 2025 season for them. Back are Broc Lowry and Jalen Buckley to lead the Bronco offense from the backfield, but they will have to deal with the loss of their star defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary who left for a position on Jim Harbaugh’s staff with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Wolverines meanwhile will enter the Kyle Whittingham era with a lot of excitement in this game. Michigan will have a different looking offense under new offensive coordinator Jason Beck. The defense led by Jay Hill at defensive coordinator is aiming to get back to their 2023 roots.

This game should be more of a tune-up game for the Wolverines, with the Oklahoma game on deck for next week. Michigan will likely keep their schemes fairly vanilla on both sides of the ball with the hope of springing different looks on the Sooners next week. I expect Michigan to control the game throughout and cruise to a nice easy win by a score of 34-10.

Bryce Underwood will have a solid game but the stars on offense will be Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter who combine to run for over 200 yards between the two of them. Michigan’s defense forces two WMU turnovers and racks up some tackles for loss as well setting the stage for a huge week two showdown with the Oklahoma Sooners next week in Ann Arbor.

Final score: Michigan 34, Western Michigan 10

Jacob Westendorf

This might be a game where the overreactions at halftime are priceless. Western Michigan is a good program and will keep things close early.

Michigan, however, is much more talented, and their defense should suffocate the Broncos in preparation for next weeks big game against Oklahoma

Final score: Michigan 37, Western Michigan 13

Ethan Niewoehner

The Wolverines take a second to gain separation in the inaugural Kyle Whittingham affair, but Underwood settles in in the second quarter, the defensive line begins asserting itself, and an ultimately comfortable Michigan week one win - with room for improvement, no doubt - should give a good first impression.

Final score: Michigan 45, Western Michigan 21

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