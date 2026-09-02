Keys for Michigan Football vs. Western Michigan: Get Bryce Underwood in Rhythm Early

The wait is almost over. Michigan will play a game on Saturday against Western Michigan, and the Wolverines enter the game as heavy favorites.

However, the game has to be played and Michigan can't afford to take the Broncos lightly, and Michigan needs to get in a rhythm quickly, as the Oklahoma Sooners await in Week 2.

Here are three keys to the game.

Contain the Broncos run game

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensively for Michigan, the Wolverines' focal point will be stopping Western Michigan's run game. WMU had the No. 16 rushing attack in college football last season, running for 204 yards per game.

Both QB Broc Lowry and RB Jalen Buckley return, who gives the Broncos a formidable duo on the ground. Buckley ran for 1,003 yards last season, along with nine touchdowns. Lowry, the MAC's Offensive Player of the Year, ran for 963 yards and 14 scores on the ground.

Lowry can hurt you through the air, but for Western Michigan, it wants to control the tempo and run the football. If Michigan can clog the lanes and force Lowry to beat you with his arm, that's going to bode well for the Wolverines.

Get Bryce Underwood comfortable

With Jason Beck coming to Michigan, the Wolverines are still going to run the football, but Michigan will spread things out more this season, allowing Bryce Underwood to have more options. The Wolverines plan on using Underwood's legs not only to run, but extend plays.

Getting Underwood isn't only crucial for his confidence in this game, but Oklahoma looms next week, and Beck needs his talented signal-caller ready for the Sooners' defense. Giving Underwood some nice, easy passes will get him into a good rhythm early.

Western Michigan had the No. 18 passing defense last season, and the Broncos aren't going to be a pushover, but clearly Michigan is a better team and has the talent — Underwood just needs to capitalize.

Establish the run heading into Week 2

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In both 2024 and 2025, Jason Beck had the No. 2 ranked rushing offense in the country. Coming to Michigan, his offense is going to help Bryce Underwood, but it's also going to allow the rushing attack to flourish.

And for the Wolverines, they have three capable backs on their roster. Jordan Marshall returns as the top back on the team. Savion Hiter has been named the No. 2 back as a true freshman, and Bryson Kuzdzal could start for a lot of teams as Michigan's No.3 back.

This falls in line with next week as well, but Michigan wants to establish its run game heading into next week. WMU had the No. 34 rushing defense last season, but for the Wolverines, they have to show they can pound the rock at will.

Sign up for the Michigan Wolverines on SI newsletter for more free coverage