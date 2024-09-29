Michigan football players of the game in win over Minnesota
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan might've only thrown for 82 yards on Saturday -- the second game in a row throwing for less than 100 yards -- and was outgained by Minnesota 296-241 yards, but Michigan came out on top with a 27-24 win over the Gophers. The maize and blue got to keep the Little Brown Jug for the fifth game in a row and Michigan continues to dominate the series with the Gophers.
While the Wolverines moved to 4-1 on the year, it wasn't all good. For the second week in a row, it was a tale of two halves for the Michigan Wolverines. The Wolverines were up 21-3 after the first half and appeared to be cruising to an easy win, but second-half woes reared their ugly heads. Michigan was outscored by the Gophers 21-6 in the final 30 minutes but the Wolverines were able to hold on in the end.
Here are my Michigan players of the game following the Wolverines' win.
RB Kalel Mullings:
If it weren't for Kalel Mullings the Wolverines more than likely would've dropped this game. Mullings started for Michigan on Saturday and it marked his first career start at running back. The Wolverines made Mullings the lead back against Minnesota and he out carried Donovan Edwards 24-to-nine. Mullings rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Saturday marked his third 100-plus rushing game in a row. He continues to be a force for the Wolverines' offense.
K Dominic Zvada:
I usually write about three offensive and three defensive players for this article, but there really aren't any other offensive players who made an impact against Minnesota. So we will include kicker Dominic Zvada here. He was two-for-two on field goals against the Gophers including a 53-yarder. Zvada has been an elite weapon for Michigan this season and the Wolverines will likely lean on him for the entire season.
DT Mason Graham:
The junior defensive tackle was a game-wrecker for the Wolverines. Saturday marked the second game in a row that Graham was an absolute beast and looked every bit of a top-five pick in next April's draft. Graham used power moves and swim moves to dominate the Minnesota line and racked up two sacks on the day. Graham finished with four sacks, two TFLs, and one QB hurry.
CB Jyaire Hill:
Star corner Will Johnson was held out on Saturday and Jyaire Hill, who has started every game for Michigan, was asked to step into a bigger role against the Gophers. Hill has had some struggles this season in coverage and tackling, but Hill grew up in a big way against Minnesota. He finished with just two tackles, but he blew up a couple of screens and made a game-changing interception against Max Brosmer. Hill's game on Saturday should give them a ton of confidence in the young sophomore going forward.
CB Zeke Berry:
Jyaire Hill stepped up and so did Zeke Berry. The Michigan Nickel was all over the field for the Wolverines and recorded four tackles. But the true game-changing play came in the first half when Berry ripped the ball out of Gophers' receiver Daniel Jackson's hands to force a fumble. Berry is still growing in the Michigan defense, but between Hill and Berry -- the future looks bright for the Michigan secondary.
