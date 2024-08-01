Michigan Football: Preseason grades for each position group
Offense
Quarterback: C+
This grade isn't due to a lack of talent, it's due to a lack of experience. Outside of 7th year veteran Jack Tuttle, the other candidates competing for the starting job at Michigan have very limited in-game experience. Junior quarterback Alex Orji, one of the early favorites competing for the QB1 spot, has appeared in nine games throughout his first two seasons, but he's also attempted just one career pass. Senior quarterback Davis Warren, the third candidate who seems to be in the hunt, has appeared in eight games during his first three seasons. Warren is 5-of-14 for 89 yards and 1 interception throughout his U-M career so far.
I believe there is a ton of potential with this group, primarily when it comes to what Tuttle and Oji can provide. But until we actually see it materialize on fall Saturdays, this group remains the biggest unknown for Michigan heading into 2024.
Running Back: A+
Headlined by senior running back Donovan Edwards, this group is one of the deepest and most talented on the roster. Given how fond Michigan is of the 'ground-and-pound' philosophy, it's entirely possible we could see the Wolverines cycle through 4 or 5 running backs in each game. In addition to Edwards, veteran Kalel Mullings is expected to carry a good portion of the load this fall. Add in guys like Benjamin Hall, Tavierre Dunlap, Cole Cabana, and true freshmen Jordan Marshall and Micah Ka'apana, there's no doubt that the Wolverines will be highly productive at running back in 2024.
Tight End: A+
The No. 1 tight end in the nation is currently in Ann Arbor, and he'll serve as a critical piece to Michigan's success offensively in 2024. Colston Loveland hauled in 45 receptions for 649 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2023, making him one of Michigan's most productive targets through the air.
Loveland is joined by senior Max Bredeson, a guy who represents everything you want in a Michigan football player. He has the ability to catch the ball, but he does most of his damage by putting defenders on their backs (just ask Caleb Downs). Marlin Klein is another guy who is expected to see his production increase significantly in 2024. Much like the running back room, this is a position group that is deep and should be highly productive this fall.
Wide Receiver: B+
Michigan lost its top two receivers from the 2023 season to the NFL, meaning the Wolverines will need new leaders to replace that loss in production. Senior wideout Tyler Morris and sophomore Semaj Morgan are the two leading candidates to fill that role. Sophomore Fredrick Moore is also someone who has been discussed often during the off-season as a guy to keep your eye on, and Michigan fans got a firsthand look at his playmaking ability during the spring game back in April. Michigan also went out and snagged two receivers from the transfer portal, Amorion Walker and CJ Charleston.
This group looks very similar to the types of wide receiver rooms that Michigan has found so much success with over the last three years. Is there a Ronnie Bell, Roman Wilson, or Cornelius Johnson in this group? I lean toward yes, but we obviously need to see it happen on Saturdays.
Offensive Line: B+
Michigan will feature an entirely new starting unit on the offensive line in 2024, but the standard of elite offensive line play is expected to continue in the fall. There's a battle at the center position between Greg Crippen and Raheem Anderson, as well as the right tackle between Jeffrey Persi and Andrew Gentry. The two guard spots seem to be secured by Giovanni El-Hadi and Josh Priebe, and Myles Hinton will start at left tackle.
The starting unit will be solid, but offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell indicated that finding depth will be critical for the Wolverines during fall camp. Michigan has obviously developed a long track record of putting out elite offensive line units year after year, and there's no reason to believe that won't continue in 2024. But much like some of the other position groups on this list, we need to see what it looks like first.
Defense
Defensive Line: A+
Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Josaiah Stewart, and Derrick Moore. What more needs to be said? Michigan will feature the best defensive line in all of college football for the 2024 season. The only question is whether or not they'll have the depth up front to rotate guys without skipping a beat (and all signs point to 'yes'). But in terms of the starting unit, this is as good as it gets in college football.
Linebackers: A-
Michigan lost a pair of veterans in Junior Colson and Mike Barrett to the NFL this past off-season, but it's entirely possible that the linebacker duo of Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham could actually be an improvement. Hausmann appeared in all 15 games for the Wolverines in 2023, and he accounted for 46 total tackles - good for No. 3 on the team. Barham, who appeared in 23 games and made 23 starts for Maryland, is a guy who many view as one of the top linebackers in the country.
Beyond the projected starters, guys like Cole Sullivan, Jimmy Rolder, and Jaydon Hood will likely play a critical role for the linebacker group this fall. There's no question that this is one of the strongest position groups on the roster.
Cornerbacks and Safeties: A
Even with the injury to Rod Moore (and that's a big loss), Michigan's secondary is stacked full of talent and experience. It starts with junior cornerback, Will Johnson. He's unquestionably the top corner in all of college football, and he'll certainly be an early first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. Johnson is joined by guys like Makari Paige, Quinten Johnson, Zeke Berry, and Jyaire Hill - all expected to be highly productive in 2024. Michigan also went to the transfer portal to add four guys to the secondary, including Aamir Hall (Albany), Jaden Mangham (Michigan State), Wesley Walker (Louisville), and Ricky Johnson (UNLV).
The starting group is solid, the depth is solid, and this will definitely be a strength of Michigan's defense throughout the fall.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football freshmen, transfer jersey numbers revealed for 2024
Will Michigan 'tailor the offense' around Donovan Edwards' skillset?
Wink Martindale, Michigan keeping "pillars" of No. 1 defense in place