Michigan Football Game Preview Hub: Northern Illinois
The Teams
Northern Illinois @ Michigan
Last Season Records: Michigan 2-4; Northern Illinois 0-6
The Tube
When: Saturday at 12 pm ET
Where: Michigan Stadium — Ann Arbor, Michigan
TV: Big Ten Network
Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
The Odds
Despite Northern Illinois being 1-1 after a solid win over Georgia Tech, Michigan is viewed as a 26.5-point favorite against the Huskies after their rough 2020 campaign. It's a pretty big number, but U-M has been impressive against better teams so far this season.
The Series
Michigan is 1-0 in the series against Northern Illinois and last defeated the Huskies in 2005 by a score of 33-17.
The Stories
