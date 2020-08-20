Michigan's Top Five Remaining Targets In 2021 Class

There are currently 21 commits in Michigan's 2021 class with room for just a small handful more. Some position groups are more full than others, which makes it a little easier to figure out who's still being targeted.

As prospects are still trying to figure everything out without being able to take visits, here's who Michigan is still targeting as the summer comes to a close.

1. West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star running back Donovan Edwards

As the No. 3 running back in the country, Edwards is a bonafide star. Throw in the fact that he lives about 40 minutes from Michigan's campus and he's a must get in the 2021 class.

Edwards has offers from everyone and was quite high on Ohio State and Oklahoma throughout much of the process. Luckily for Michigan, Ohio State has a commitment in place from the No. 1 back in the class in TreVeyon Henderson and Oklahoma is the prohibitive favorite for the No. 2 running back in the class in Camar Wheaton. Michigan was always going to have a great shot at landing Edwards, but the way things have played out might push him right into U-M's lap.

It also doesn't hurt that he's at West Bloomfield where former Wolverine wide receiver Ron Bellamy coaches. Two of Edwards' good friends, Makari Paige and Cornell Wheeler are freshman at Michigan right now and will certainly be working on the star back until he makes his decision. When that day comes, I think he picks the maize and blue.

2. Dedham (Mass.) Noble And Greenough School four-star offensive guard Drew Kendall

With Michigan missing out on Clarkston (Mich.) High four-star offensive guard Rocco Spindler, it's all about Kendall at this point.

The 6-4, 260-pounder is considering the No. 8 offensive guard and No. 126 overall prospect in the country, which is obviously quite a consolation prize. Kendall has always been a take, but he's a must get now that Spindler is off the board.

Kendall has some nice offers but he's likely highest on Michigan and could pull the trigger in the near future. Michigan's offensive line class is already really solid with four commitments in place and I fully expect it get better with the addition of Kendall.

3. Oak Park (Mich.) High four-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny

Despite being listed as an offensive tackle, Benny is Michigan's top priority at defensive tackle. At 6-5, 275 pounds, he definitely has the size and strength to play on both lines, but U-M has pegged him as a defensive player.

With around 40 offers, Benny is a wanted man, but Michigan is definitely making him feel like a priority. As an in-state kid, he's been to U-M and has seen a lot of players he knows in maize and blue. However, recently he's seen former Oak Park standouts end up at other schools. Michigan landed Ja'Raymond Hall out of Oak Park a few years back, but he transferred to Central Michigan after just one season in Ann Arbor.

I think Benny ends up at Michigan but I'm not quite as confident as I am about Kendall.

4. Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peters Prep four-star defensive tackle George Rooks

Once upon a time, Michigan could almost hand pick prospects from New Jersey, but with former assistants and Jersey natives Chris Partridge and Anthony Campanile no longer at U-M, the presence in The Garden State isn't as strong.

Still, Michigan is viewed as the prohibitive favorite to land the 6-4, 260-pound Rooks with Penn State considered the biggest threat. Rooks is labeled as the No. 14 defensive tackle and No. 195 overall prospect nationally, so if Michigan can land him, they'd suddenly be in great shape at the position as the favorites to land Benny as well.

5. Reisterstown (Md.) Franklin three-star safety Daymon David

David isn't ranked very highly as the No. 95 safety and No. 1,155 overall prospect nationally, but his offer list tells another story. The 6-1, 172-pounder claims tenders from schools like Boston College, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Michigan State and several others.

Michigan is in a good spot with David and has safeties coach Bob Shoop spearheading the recruitment. The lanky defensive back hasn't tipped his hand too much but it feels like U-M is going to be tough to beat with Oklahoma in hot pursuit.