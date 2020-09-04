SI.com
Donovan Edwards Is Michigan's Top Target In 2021, Here's Why

BrandonBrown

West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards is one of the best backs in the entire country and he might just end up in Ann Arbor. The 5-11, 190-pounder has been highest on schools like Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Georgia throughout the process, but OSU and UGA already have a start running back in the fold and Oklahoma feels like the strong leader for their top target at the position.

Michigan.

Throw in the fact that Edwards has two buddies at U-M in Makari Paige and Cornell Wheeler and that he could be the hometown hero with dozens of family and friends in the stands every weekend and Michigan looks tough to beat regardless of the other programs' situations.

Plus, he looks pretty good in the Michigan uniform.

donovan edwards

Here's a full breakdown of what Michigan would be getting in Edwards if he ends up picking the Wolverines.

Prospect: Donovan Edwards
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 193 pounds
Position: Running Back
School: West Bloomfield (Mich.)
Schools of Interest: Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida, Texas, Michigan State.
Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Ideal running back frame; built low to the ground, thick lower half, strong upper body.

Athleticism: Edwards is a smooth running back with top-notch balance and agility. His clean running style can mask how elusive and sudden he can be. When he gets a crease Edwards can rip off home runs, and his stop-and-start skills are excellent.

Instincts: The West Bloomfield star is a natural running back that combines the ideal balance of patience and decisiveness. He will stay on his track, allow the blocks to set up and once he makes his second-level read he will explode through the hole.

Polish: Edwards is a bit inefficient with his footwork at the snap, but once he gets moving forward he's a precise runner that doesn't waste steps. His leg drive is outstanding and he will dip-and-rip when he gets in traffic. Edwards is a clean runner that can make quick moves and quickly get to full speed.

Bottom Line: Edwards is the ideal modern running back. He is a legit every-down runner that can hammer teams between the tackles and stretch outside. A threat out of the backfield, Edwards is also a clean route runner and tracks the ball like a receiver. He rushed for 1,239 yards, caught 33 passes for 419 yards and combined for 21 offensive touchdowns as a junior.

Football

