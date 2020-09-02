Michigan Offers Quartet Of 2022 Offensive Linemen From Colorado

Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner immediately took advantage of being able to contact prospects from the 2022 class as evidenced by several offers going out on Tuesday. Four of those offers went to linemen from the state of Colorado alone.

Greenwood Village (Colo.) Cherry Creek offensive tackle George Fitzpatrick, Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge offensive tackle Connor Jones and Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest offensive tackles and teammates Braden Miller and Kaden Weatherby all reeled in offers from the Wolverines.

Based on offers, Fitzpatrick is the most coveted of the bunch with 17 schools to choose from. At 6-6, 265 pounds he has that long, lean frame as a young tackle that offensive line coaches drool over. Michigan is now in the mix with schools like Auburn, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon and Tennessee among others. He doesn't seem to be close to a decision, but the Irish, Oklahoma State and in-state Colorado Buffaloes seem to be in a pretty good spot with him.

Jones has just five offers to his name but also has the long, lean frame that could allow him to develop into a force down the line. At 6-6, 280 pounds, he's the biggest Centennial State lineman who just picked up an offer from the Wolverines. Michigan will now compete with Colorado State, Indiana, New Mexico and Virginia for Jones' services. Jones might be all the way out in Colorado, but he knows quite a bit about U-M.

"I know a pretty good amount," he said. "I grew up with Michigan being on the TV every Saturday. My dad is a huge fan, which is funny since he’s from Ohio. Their medical program is tops, which is great since I want to major in sports medicine. And having a goal to get to the league, being in a program that has a solid record or producing O-lineman is very important to me."

The Jones offer is also interesting because he's very close with current U-M freshman offensive lineman Reece Atteberry. The two have trained together at Six Zero Academy for more than a year.

Miller and Weatherby are also connected to Atteberry as his former teammates. The pair from Eaglecrest check in at 6-5, 243 pounds and 6-6, 265 pounds respectively, which obviously means they have a ways to go before being big enough to play in college, Miller especially. Both claim eight offers from pretty much the same schools with some of the bigger ones being Colorado, Kansas State and Michigan State. Weatherby also trains at Six Zero Academy and referred to Atteberry as his "dog" when asked.

Colorado is a long way from Ann Arbor, but Warinner sees something he likes in these guys and actually has a nice angle to play with just about all of them.