Michigan Offers 2022 Stud Dual-Threat Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt

We recently discussed Michigan's 2022 quarterback board and identified four prospects who seem to be in tier one. Earlier today, the Wolverines extended an offer to Owensboro (Ky.) High dual-threat quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, indicating that the coaches are definitely still evaluating and ranking players at the position for the 2022 class.

In my opinion, Wimsatt belongs in tier one along with Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton pro-style quarterback Nicco Marchiol, Atlanta Pace Academy dual-threat quarterback MJ Morris, Gardena (Calif.) Junipero Serra pro-style quarterback Maalik Murphy and Martin (Tenn.) Westview dual-threat quarterback Ty Simpson.

At 6-3, 200 pounds, Wimsatt has the most impressive build for a dual-threat quarterback on U-M's board and despite that label, Wimsatt is probably more impressive throwing the ball than he is running it. He's got an absolute whip for an arm and makes every throw look easy. If he doesn't have an open receiver, he can pull it down and makes that look really easy as well.

Because of his build and how he glides over the field, Wimsatt actually reminds me of former Wolverine quarterback Devin Gardner, who was also a very highly rated dual-threat quarterback coming out of high school. Gardner was listed at 6-4, 195 pounds as a prep star and did a lot of the same stuff Wimsatt does. Both can really huck it downfield, throw accurately on the run and eat up yardage with long strides and smooth changes of direction.

Early in the process, in-state Kentucky is viewed as the leader for Wimsatt but he's going to continue picking up big offers and is already a wanted man with at least 18 offers. Everything is obviously brand new between Wimsatt and the Wolverines, but the offer is definitely one to keep an eye because of how dynamic Wimsatt can be. I think the offer becomes even more interesting if Joe Milton wins the job and excels as a similar type of player.