WATCH: Sklar Brothers Discuss Michigan Football, Fab Five And More

With the Michigan's Week 1 contest at Minnesota only days away, Wolverine Digest caught up with comedians and noted U-M super fans Randy and Jason Sklar.

Back in their college days, the Sklar brothers were lucky enough to have an up close and personal look at some of the most historic athletic moments in Michigan history. From sharing classes with the Fab Five to camping out in the snow before a basketball game against Duke, the Sklar brothers have done it all.

Now many years removed from college, the Sklar brothers often find themselves scouring message boards and practice reports to stay up to date with the present-day Michigan football squad. In fact, both Randy and Jason have hosted Michigan's Signing of the Stars recruiting event to welcome new high school standouts to U-M.

With the football season right around the corner, the Sklar brothers also gave their individual takes on how the 2020 campaign might unfold for the Wolverines. As twins are known to be, they were in lockstep about how exciting Joe Milton's talent is, and they are rather optimistic about what Harbaugh's squad can accomplish this season.

Watch the embedded video to hear more from the Sklar brothers.

What do you think Michigan's final record in 2020 will be? Which games are the most concerning to you? Let us know!