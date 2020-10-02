Michigan Makes The Cut For No. 2 Overall Player JT Tuimoloau

Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic strongside defensive end JT Tuimoloau released his top seven last night and Michigan made the cut.

Michigan will now battle Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC and the hometown Washington Huskies for the No. 2 player in the country per the SI99 rankings.

Per Buckeyesnow.com, Tuimoloau mentioned earlier this year that he wanted to visit Ohio State, Stanford and USC but those trips obviously didn’t materialize due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He was also hoping to attend Michigan's original season opener at Washington and Oregon when Ohio State visited this fall.

Michigan is very likely in the bottom half of his top group, but making the cut is still noteworthy. Throw in the fact that Michigan's defensive line coach Shaun Nua is a west coast guy and of Polynesian decent and U-M does have a couple of things working in its favor. Landing a player like Tuimoloau, who checks in at 6-5, 277 pounds, would be a very pleasant surprise and take U-M's class to another level. It's highly unlikely at this point, but all you need is a seat at the table. Ohio State and Washington feel like the front runners for the blue chip prospect.