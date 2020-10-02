SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Recruiting: J.T. Tuimoloau Releases Top 7 with Buckeyes Included

Adam Prescott

Standout 2021 defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau (Samammish, Wash.) has officially released a list of top-seven schools and, as many anticipated, Ohio State remains right there among the leading candidates.

The Eastside Catholic High School star listed the Buckeyes alongside Alabama, Oregon, USC, Michigan, Oklahoma and his hometown Washington Huskies. Tuimoloau lives less than a half hour away from Washington’s campus.

Ohio State and Washington had originally been considered front-runners for Tuimoloau, the No. 2 overall ranked player by SI All-American in the Preseason SI99. But the pandemic has obviously thrown a wrench into the process for many recruits.

A 6-foot-5, 277-pound monster, Tuimoloau also excels on the basketball floor and has been offered a scholarship in both sports by the nearby Huskies. On the football gridiron, he has shown the ability to line up as an edge rusher, drop back in coverage or move to the middle and support the run. He also plays tight end for Eastside Catholic.

Tuimoloau publicly mentioned earlier this calendar year that he wanted to visit Ohio State, Stanford and USC but those trips obviously didn’t materialize due to the ongoing CoVID-19 pandemic. He was also hoping to personally attend the Michigan at Washington and Ohio State at Oregon games this fall.

There has also been casual speculation that Tuimoloau and fellow top prospect, defensive end Korey Foreman, could both align together and stay out west to play at Oregon or USC. Foreman (Corona, Calif.) verbally committed to Clemson back in January before reopening his recruitment in April.

Ohio State already has standout Jack Sawyer, No. 3 in the SI99, locked up and adding Tuimoloau would formulate a massive duo up front.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BuckeyesNow Concludes Virtual Ohio State Season

With Ohio State Football returning in a few weeks, we are wrapping up our virtual season by the end of September. Check out the simulated games here.

Eddie Marotta

TreVeyon Henderson Rapidly Preparing for Ohio State Arrival

Nation's top RB provides update and outlook to SI All-American. See what he had to say here.

Adam Prescott

Punter Drue Chrisman Named Semifinalist for William C. Campbell Trophy

Senior holds over 3.30 GPA and is already working toward his second undergraduate degree.

Adam Prescott

Linebacker Overview: Thoughts from Al Washington, Entering Second Year with Buckeyes

Position group features experience atop the depth chart, with many up-and-comers also working to make an impact.

Adam Prescott

Chris Olave: "I Would Have Come Back... That's a Guarantee."

Junior wide receiver looking to produce more than catches and touchdowns in 2020.

Tyler Stephen

Buckeye Breakfast: Ohio State Women's Basketball Receives Early Recognition

Buckeyes land in ESPN's "Way Too Early" Top-25 Rankings. Plus, Minnesota's Rashod Bateman is back at wide receiver while Penn State's Micah Parsons will not return.

Adam Prescott

Larry Scott Suggests Eight-Team Playoff, Idea Denied at Wednesday Meeting

Pac-12 commissioner pitched idea of expanding CFP this season, but motion was not approved by management committee.

Adam Prescott

Big Ten Partners with Biodesix and Quidel

Companies will help the conference distribute and oversee rapid antigen testing this football season.

Adam Prescott

NFL Fantasy Football: Starters, Sleepers and Sits for Buckeyes in Week 4

Former Ohio State players that are automatic locks, interesting sleepers and better on the bench this week. Read more here!

Jake Hromada

Recruiting: Top 2022 Target Caleb Burton Out for Season

Elite wide receiver prospect, and Buckeye target, to miss remainder of his junior season following knee injury sustained in first contest.

Adam Prescott