Michigan's 2021 Recruiting Class Firmly In The Top Ten Nationally

The SI All-American Top 25 Team Recruiting Rankings are public, with specific criteria laid out in how the group was assembled. It's followed by more team-specific breakdowns, one-by-one.

Michigan checks in at No. 6 in the country.

Entering the 2021 cycle, Michigan knew it would need to add a handful of offensive linemen in order to help add depth to a team that lost four OL in the 2020 NFL Draft. So far, Michigan has two tackles (Giovanni El-Hadi and Tristan Bounds), one guard / center (Greg Crippen) and a true center (Raheem Anderson) committed, so not only have the Wolverines added quality prospects but they've done so at a variety of positions. Apart from that glaring need, Michigan has been viewed as being "one great quarterback away" from making noise in the College Football Playoffs over the last couple years. With SI All-American No. 3 QB J.J. McCarthy in the fold, the Wolverines finally have a prospect with the arm talent, mental makeup and intrinsic drive necessary to elevate Michigan to new heights. McCarthy turned heads as a junior and at the Elite 11 Finals over the summer, and he looks like the most talented quarterback commit of the Jim Harbaugh era. — Eric Rutter

Among the Top 25 highlights:

The SEC and Big Ten each notched 7 programs within the Top 25, most by any conference, followed by the ACC (including Notre Dame) with 5, the Pac-12 at 4 and the Big 12 with 2.

23 of the Top 25 programs already have a quarterback on the commitment list.

No. 12 Tennessee has the most verbal commitments to date (26) while No. 13 Auburn (13) has the least among Top 25 programs.

The rest of the Top 25 Team Recruiting Rankings are as follows:

1. Ohio State

19 Verbal Commitments, 10 in the SI99

2. Alabama

21 Verbal Commitments, 8 in the SI99

3. Clemson

15 Verbal Commitments, 7 in the SI99

4. Georgia

16 Verbal Commitments, 5 in the SI99

5. LSU

18 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

6. Michigan

21 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

7. Florida

24 Verbal Commitments, 3 in the SI99

8. Oregon

18 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

9. Miami

22 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

10. Oklahoma

14 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

11. Notre Dame

18 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

12. Tennessee

26 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

13. Auburn

13 Verbal Commitments, 3 in the SI99

14. North Carolina

16 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

15. USC

18 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

16. Texas

17 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

17. Texas A & M

14 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99

18. Washington

15 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

19. Wisconsin

16 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99

20. Minnesota

16 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

21. Arizona State

20 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99

22. Iowa

17 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99

23. Maryland

20 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99

24. Nebraska

18 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99

25. Florida State

15 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99