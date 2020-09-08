SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Michigan's 2021 Recruiting Class Firmly In The Top Ten Nationally

BrandonBrown

The SI All-American Top 25 Team Recruiting Rankings are public, with specific criteria laid out in how the group was assembled. It's followed by more team-specific breakdowns, one-by-one.

Michigan checks in at No. 6 in the country.

6. Michigan

Total Commits: 21

SI99 Commits: 4

Premium Position Commits: 6

Entering the 2021 cycle, Michigan knew it would need to add a handful of offensive linemen in order to help add depth to a team that lost four OL in the 2020 NFL Draft. So far, Michigan has two tackles (Giovanni El-Hadi and Tristan Bounds), one guard / center (Greg Crippen) and a true center (Raheem Anderson) committed, so not only have the Wolverines added quality prospects but they've done so at a variety of positions. Apart from that glaring need, Michigan has been viewed as being "one great quarterback away" from making noise in the College Football Playoffs over the last couple years. With SI All-American No. 3 QB J.J. McCarthy in the fold, the Wolverines finally have a prospect with the arm talent, mental makeup and intrinsic drive necessary to elevate Michigan to new heights. McCarthy turned heads as a junior and at the Elite 11 Finals over the summer, and he looks like the most talented quarterback commit of the Jim Harbaugh era. — Eric Rutter

Among the Top 25 highlights:

  • The SEC and Big Ten each notched 7 programs within the Top 25, most by any conference, followed by the ACC (including Notre Dame) with 5, the Pac-12 at 4 and the Big 12 with 2.
  • 23 of the Top 25 programs already have a quarterback on the commitment list.
  • No. 12 Tennessee has the most verbal commitments to date (26) while No. 13 Auburn (13) has the least among Top 25 programs.

The rest of the Top 25 Team Recruiting Rankings are as follows:

1. Ohio State

19 Verbal Commitments, 10 in the SI99

2. Alabama

21 Verbal Commitments, 8 in the SI99

3. Clemson

15 Verbal Commitments, 7 in the SI99

4. Georgia

16 Verbal Commitments, 5 in the SI99

5. LSU

18 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

6. Michigan

21 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

7. Florida

24 Verbal Commitments, 3 in the SI99

8. Oregon

18 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

9. Miami

22 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

10. Oklahoma

14 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

11. Notre Dame

18 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

12. Tennessee

26 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

13. Auburn

13 Verbal Commitments, 3 in the SI99

14. North Carolina

16 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

15. USC

18 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

16. Texas

17 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

17. Texas A&M

14 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99

18. Washington

15 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

19. Wisconsin

16 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99

20. Minnesota

16 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

21. Arizona State

20 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99

22. Iowa

17 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99

23. Maryland

20 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99

24. Nebraska

18 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99

25. Florida State

15 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan's Mark Schlissel Stands In The Way Of Big Ten Return

A powerful voice among Big Ten presidents, Michigan's Mark Schlissel controls the fate of football in 2020.

Steve Deace

by

WoodyHayes

What Michigan Needs To Do To Climb Into Top 5 For 2021 Recruiting

Michigan sits just outside SI All-American's top five 2021 football team recruiting rankings, but with a couple moves the Wolverines could jump into the top group.

Eric Rutter

Big Ten Re-Vote Was 'Wishful Thinking'

Rumors populated last week a Big Ten re-vote was imminent and a start date of Oct. 10 was coming. None of that was true.

MichaelSpath

Previewing Four-Star Linebacker Tyler Martin's Upcoming Decision

Michigan may be getting good news on Friday.

BrandonBrown

In-State Michigan Targets Overjoyed By Return Of High School Football

Michigan high school players will hit the field for official practices today.

BrandonBrown

Michigan LB Commit Tyler McLaurin Shined At Labor Day Camp

Keeping his skills sharp, SI All-American candidate Tyler McLaurin worked out at the Next Level Athletic Labor Day Showcase and drew rave reviews.

Eric Rutter

by

kkingdavid2020

Michigan Offers No. 1 Player In 2022 Class

Over the weekend, Michigan offered a pair of 2022 defensive tackles, one of which is the top-ranked player in the entire class.

Eric Rutter

What Would've Happened Against Purdue?

Michigan should've played Purdue on Saturday inside The Big House.

BrandonBrown

Schedules Will Be Living Documents If Big Ten Brings Back Football

Throughout the entire COVID-19 debacle, finding a schedule and sticking to it may be the biggest challenge yet.

Eric Rutter

The Biggest Takeaway From The #LetThemPlay Rally

Even though there weren't thousands of people there, it felt like the #LetThemPlay rally on Saturday served its purpose.

BrandonBrown