Michigan's 2021 Recruiting Class Firmly In The Top Ten Nationally
BrandonBrown
The SI All-American Top 25 Team Recruiting Rankings are public, with specific criteria laid out in how the group was assembled. It's followed by more team-specific breakdowns, one-by-one.
Michigan checks in at No. 6 in the country.
Entering the 2021 cycle, Michigan knew it would need to add a handful of offensive linemen in order to help add depth to a team that lost four OL in the 2020 NFL Draft. So far, Michigan has two tackles (Giovanni El-Hadi and Tristan Bounds), one guard / center (Greg Crippen) and a true center (Raheem Anderson) committed, so not only have the Wolverines added quality prospects but they've done so at a variety of positions. Apart from that glaring need, Michigan has been viewed as being "one great quarterback away" from making noise in the College Football Playoffs over the last couple years. With SI All-American No. 3 QB J.J. McCarthy in the fold, the Wolverines finally have a prospect with the arm talent, mental makeup and intrinsic drive necessary to elevate Michigan to new heights. McCarthy turned heads as a junior and at the Elite 11 Finals over the summer, and he looks like the most talented quarterback commit of the Jim Harbaugh era. — Eric Rutter
Among the Top 25 highlights:
- The SEC and Big Ten each notched 7 programs within the Top 25, most by any conference, followed by the ACC (including Notre Dame) with 5, the Pac-12 at 4 and the Big 12 with 2.
- 23 of the Top 25 programs already have a quarterback on the commitment list.
- No. 12 Tennessee has the most verbal commitments to date (26) while No. 13 Auburn (13) has the least among Top 25 programs.
The rest of the Top 25 Team Recruiting Rankings are as follows:
1. Ohio State
19 Verbal Commitments, 10 in the SI99
2. Alabama
21 Verbal Commitments, 8 in the SI99
3. Clemson
15 Verbal Commitments, 7 in the SI99
4. Georgia
16 Verbal Commitments, 5 in the SI99
5. LSU
18 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99
7. Florida
24 Verbal Commitments, 3 in the SI99
8. Oregon
18 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99
9. Miami
22 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99
10. Oklahoma
14 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99
11. Notre Dame
18 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99
12. Tennessee
26 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99
13. Auburn
13 Verbal Commitments, 3 in the SI99
14. North Carolina
16 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99
15. USC
18 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99
16. Texas
17 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99
17. Texas A&M
14 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99
18. Washington
15 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99
19. Wisconsin
16 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99
20. Minnesota
16 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99
21. Arizona State
20 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99
22. Iowa
17 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99
23. Maryland
20 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99
24. Nebraska
18 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99
25. Florida State
15 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99