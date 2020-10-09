Michigan In A Great Spot With 2022 OL Sullivan Weidman After Recent Visit

Even though the dead period is still in place and will be until the new year, prospects are doing their best to get out and see campuses on their own. That's exactly what Brookline (Mass.) Dexter School offensive tackle Sullivan Weidman did with Michigan this past weekend. The 6-6, 300-pounder got a chance to check things out with his family and really liked what he saw.

"We flew in and grabbed lunch and then we got to walk around the campus," Weidman said. "We saw the athletic facilities first and then went to the academic buildings. I was very impressed with the Ross School of Business. On Sunday we saw the Michigan Union and some more academic buildings. It all went great."

Weidman spent Saturday and Sunday in Ann Arbor and, while he did get to see a lot of the campus and city, he didn't really do anything football related. That'll be the next step once visits open back up. Luckily, Don Brown is a legend in New England and would be able to recruit Weidman effectively without ever seeing him face to face.

"I am very interested in Michigan," Weidman said. "It's all a little early now, and I've only visited two schools but Don Brown is from my hometown of Franklin, Mass. I don't know [if Michigan is my leader] yet. There are a few other schools that I have my eye on and a few more that I have talked to but have not offered yet. I still have to take a lot more visits."

Weidman listed Virginia, West Virginia, Arizona State, Pittsburgh, Duke and Nebraska as the schools he's keeping a close eye on and then named Pitt, West Virginia and Virginia as schools he'll be seeing in person in the very near future.

He doesn't seem too close to a decision at all, but I'd already put my money on Michigan. Don Brown just doesn't miss up in Massachusetts and the interest is obviously there as evidenced by the visit and depth of the tour.