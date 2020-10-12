2022 WR Tay'Shawn Trent Talks Growing Connection With Michigan Coaching Staff

Playing in his second full game of the season, 2022 Detroit (Mich.) Eastpointe wide receiver Tay'Shawn Trent was eager to make up for lost time as he helped his team climb to a flawless 4-0 record on Friday night.

In the rivalry game against fellow junior and Roseville (Mich.) High athlete Tyrell Henry, it was Trent who took the pressure-filled opportunity and made the most of it. In the first half, Trent logged a couple big first down catches before exploding in the second half.

"I had to get in that mode," Trent told Wolverine Digest. "I didn't want anybody to stop me, so I was like, 'I had to go.'"

During the second half, Trent kept increasing his level of play and finished the game with six receptions for roughly 80 yards, one touchdown and one two point conversion to go along with a sack and a tackle for loss on defense.

Over the offseason, Trent says he's worked the most on his speed and his releases at the line since other aspects, such as his catching ability, just come naturally. That natural athletic ability is exactly why Michigan and other Power Five schools have offered the standout junior prospect, and he's been hearing from a host of programs ever since the contact period opened up on Sept. 1.

"I hear from a lot of colleges," Trent said. "I hear from Purdue, Michigan, Syracuse, Nebraska, Arkansas, Michigan State, Penn State... It's a lot of colleges. I can't remember them all."

In terms of his relationship with Michigan, Trent, who picked up his U-M offer on Mat 16, says that he has the closest bond with offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.

"Gattis talks to me a lot," Trent said. "Me and Gattis talk a lot. It's not usually about football. The other day we talked about food, so it's a good relationship there. He talked about some food he had down south. It was like chicken smothered in gravy. I've never had it before."

By talking not only about football but about other aspects of life-- or cuisine-- Trent is forging a connection with Coach Gattis that would make him feel comfortable at the next level, which is one of the most important factors for the 6-4, 213-pounder.

"I just want to go somewhere where I feel safe and I'm at home," Trent said. "A good academic program."

Right now, Trent holds 15 offers and a lot of Big Ten programs are interested in his talent, so it's important for the dynamic recruit to visit each of his prospective suitors before making a decision.

"Mainly I want to see Michigan, Michigan State, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Penn State," Trent said. "Those are the ones I want to see right now."

Trent will have to wait until the NCAA removes the recruiting dead period, which is currently set to happen on Jan. 1, but even more schools are sure to be in the mix by that point in time.

